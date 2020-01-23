Donegal man secures an international publishing contract with US publishers

Former Ballyshannon resident and co-founder of the SpunOut.ie charity Ruairí McKiernan has secured an international publishing contract with US publisher Chelsea Green for his forthcoming book 'Hitching for Hope – a Journey into the Heart and Soul of Ireland.'

Chelsea Green was previously named Independent Publisher of the Year in the US and has published several New York Times bestsellers.

The deal means Ruairí’s book will be published, promoted and distributed throughout Ireland, the US, Canada and the UK from spring 2020, with plans for other countries in the pipeline. This year, looks set to be a busy year for Ruairí.

He recently started work as European Director of the global non-profit organisation Narrative 4, which focuses on fostering empathy among young people through storytelling. The organisation was co-founded by acclaimed Irish writer Colum McCann. Ruairí says he's looking forward to launching his book in Donegal and throughout the north west and also bringing Narrative 4's work to the region.

“It took me several years to write this book. It was a humbling experience and taught me a lot about discipline and dedication. It was a challenge to finish it but I believed in the book and knew it contained important stories that are important to share. I’m over the moon to have such a great publisher behind me and really grateful to the many people who have helped me along the way, including my new colleagues at Narrative 4."



'Hitching for Hope – a Journey Into the Heart and Soul of Ireland' is part memoir, part travel adventure, and in many ways a manifesto for hope in troubled times. It tells the story of Ruairí’s decision to quit his job as one of the founders of the award-winning SpunOut.ie youth organisation, the challenges of the recession years that followed, and an unexpected invitation from President Higgins to join the Council of State.

It was during this period that Ruairí found himself contemplating emigration as he started to share the sense of hopelessness felt by so many in Ireland. This led to the decision to go on a listening tour around Ireland to explore where hope might come from. He chose hitchhiking as his mode of transport and set off without any money or any idea of who he might meet or where he might sleep each night. It was a trip that captured the imagination of the nation.



"It was a life-changing experience and one I will never forget. I heard so many stories of suffering and struggle but also strength, resilience, and the power of community in creating hope during challenging times" says Ruairí.



Hitching for Hope is a deeply personal tale that also captures a social history of Ireland during a very turbulent time in our recent history. Donegal also features prominently in the book. The book has already been singled out by the Irish Times in its 2020 books preview. One person who has seen an advance copy of the book is independent senator and singer Frances Black, and she has been singing its praises.

"Listening requires focus, attention, and awareness—skills that Ruairí has perfected. He listens to so many different perspectives without reacting or debating, and opens his mind and heart to each of them. I highly recommend this book. I guarantee that you will not be able to put it down." says Frances." 'Hitching for Hope' is due to be launched in late March and a full schedule of talks and launch events will be available at www.hitchingforhope.org