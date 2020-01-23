House attacked over sex offender claims

Gardaí have refused to comment on claims that a convicted sex offender was forced to leave a house in south Donegal after stones shattered the two main front windows of the house.

The stone throwing incident occurred within the last ten days to two weeks.

When contacted, gardaí confirmed they were investigating an incident of criminal damage in the past two weeks where two windows at the house were smashed when stones were thrown at them.

Pressed on numerous claims received by this newspaper that a man who was on the Sex Offenders’ Register had moved into the house in November, a garda spokesperson stated: “We are investigating an alleged incident of criminal damage.”

It’s not known if there was anyone in the house at the time of the attack, but the Democrat can confirm that one person had moved into the house in mid to late November last year.

Tuesday morning

On Tuesday morning the house was empty and there was nothing to suggest that anyone had been in the house in recent days.

One local, who refused to be named, said the man who had been living there had not returned to the house since the incident.

The two windows to the front of the house remain boarded up.