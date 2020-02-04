Election of a new parish council will take place in Kilcar next month

The election of a new parish council will take place in Kilcar on Friday, March 20.

The process of nominating candidates will commence next Monday, February 10.

Boxes for nominations will be available in Áislann Chill Chartha, Centra Supermarket, Kilcar; Byrne’s Supermarkets, Kilcar and Carrick; The Butcher Shop, Carrick and O’Donnell’s Shop, Meenaneary.

Any resident of the Parish aged 16 or over may be nominated. You may nominate more than one person.

The names of people nominated should be accompanied by a contact phone number if possible or at least an address. All nominations have to be in by February 28 to allow adequate time to contact every one and prepare the ballot papers.

Nominations may also be emailed to: kilcarsecretary@gmail.com.