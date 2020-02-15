Councillor urges Donegal County Council to look to the future for housing needs

A councillor has asked that a team be compiled that will assess the housing needs for the Glenties Municipal District over the course of the next two decades.

Sinn Féin Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher made the proposal at a sitting of Glenties Municipal District on Tuesday.

"How do we make sure that we have proper homes for families?" she said.

The Dungloe-based councillor said that it was not her intention that Donegal County Council employ people in this regard but rather compile a team for 6 months that would assess the housing needs of the entire area, including the islands.

"We are looking at sustainable communities...we have to wait until the housing list is unmanageable before we apply for housing. I would ask that council management put a team in place and if it works, roll it out across the county. If we don’t do it now - we will be sitting in the same place in 50 years time," she said.