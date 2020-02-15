Life buoys being assessed across the county after storms in Donegal

Life buoys on Portnoo beach were washed away during the recent storms, Glenties Municipal District has heard.

Councillor Michéal MacGiolla Easbuig asked whether the life buoys were going to be replaced, at the meeting which was held in Dungloe on Tuesday.

Marine officer with Donegal County Council, David Friel, said that the storm had affected many life buoys across the county adding that an assessment was being carried out.