First ever Darkness into Light walk to take place in Narin and Portnoo this year

The first ever Darkness into Light is due to take place in Narin/Portnoo on May 9, next.

This 5km walk, which starts at 4.15am from the Dolmen Centre, Kilclooney is a fundraiser for Pieta, formerly Pieta House, a suicide prevention service.

Registration is online at http://www.darknessintolight.ie and early bird prices are available until March 17, next.