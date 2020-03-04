First ever Darkness into Light walk to take place in Narin and Portnoo this year

Contact
Darkness Into Light
The first ever Darkness into Light is due to take place in Narin/Portnoo on May 9, next.
This 5km walk, which starts at 4.15am from the Dolmen Centre, Kilclooney is a fundraiser for Pieta, formerly Pieta House, a suicide prevention service.
Registration is online at http://www.darknessintolight.ie and early bird prices are available until March 17, next.
