Donegal and Leitrim people rally to support after home destroyed by fire

People in south Donegal and north Leitrim have rallied to assist a retired teacher and actor, Michael Roper, to rebuild his home of over 40 years which was destroyed by fire on February 5.

Yesterday (Wednesday) morning a Go Fund Me page set up to contribute to costs of the rebuild of the family home in Cliffoney stood at €4,365 with a target of €25,000 to be reached.

The house, which had been Michael’s home for 40 years, was not insured at the time of the fire due to an issue over a flat roof. As a result no compensation is available to Michael.

Michael Roper is well-known across the north west as a wonderful actor, but for many of those who are contributing to the page, his contribution as a teacher and to his community is prompting widespread support.

One contributor commented: “Michael was always decent, helpful and generous to so many voluntary and community organisers fundraising with his plays for so many. Now it’s your turn to receive help in your hour of need.”

His son, Paul, said: “The fire destroyed the original main house. It didn't go down into the kitchen but the heat of the fire melted the likes of the fridge and the cooker.”

Apart from the damage to the house, the family have lost many items of sentimental value, Paul adding: “Mum passed away over a year ago, so there are so many memories of her all gone as a result of the fire, some of them simple things, like the kitchen table, which she had for 35 years.”

Huge support

Following huge support locally the family decided to set up a GoFundMe page where people can make donations to help Michael rebuild the house.

Paul said he was very grateful to those who had already contributed to the GoFundMe page and he appealed to people, if they could, to come to his father's assistance.

He said they had already received support from people in Bundoran, Kinlough and he was very grateful to all who were coming to his father's assistance.

The page is available if you key in the words 'Please help Michael rebuild his home' or follow this link.