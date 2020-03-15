Management of popular Donegal pub to close their doors and offer a helping hand with shopping and medical supplies 'where they can'

Management of the iconic Ballyshannon pub, Seán Óg's, has made the decision to close from 6pm this evening, Sunday, March 15.

Management say that they made the decision in line with the government guidelines in relation to public gatherings.

Those at the well-known pub have also offered a helping hand to those who may need shopping or medical supplies saying that they 'will help where they can.'

Many public houses throughout the country and county are closing due to the coronavirus.

A post to social media states: "This is for the welfare of our fantastic staff and very loyal customers, as unfortunately due to the size of our pub, it is impossible to ensure that the recommended social distancing guidelines are adhered to."

Those at the Ballyshannon-based pub say that until the government provides further information on the recommended course of action for pubs they will assess the situation daily.