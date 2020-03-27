Homes and business owners in Donegal may experience a disruption in water supply as Irish Water carry out works

Home and business owners on Ellesmere Avenue in Bundoran and in surrounding areas may experience a disruption to water supply today, Friday.

The disruption will be as a result of the ongoing Donegal countywide water main rehabilitation project being delivered, a statement from Irish Water says.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Customers have been notified that during these essential planned works homes and businesses in the affected areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

Following these improvement works water supply may take between 2 and 3 hours to return as water refills the network.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said that this temporary disruption allows us to improve the overall security of water supply by repairing leaks or making new connections.

"The majority of customers should still have some water available for hand washing in attic storage or hot water tanks for the period while the main water supply is disrupted," the statement reads.

Those at Irish Water say they understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and that they will ensure their work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.