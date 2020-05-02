Donegal publican and GAA figure gives a “cautious” welcome to plans to re-open pubs and get GAA matches going again

By Gerry McLaughlin (Contributor)

A well-known south Donegal publican and GAA figure has given a “cautious” welcome to the government weekend announcement that pubs will re-open on August 10 and that GAA matches could resume as early as July 20.

Maurice McLaughlin, who runs Sean Og’s pub in Ballyshannon was the first publican to close his doors in the town on March 15, and he is also manager of the Fermanagh minor football team along with his Donegal and Kilcar star coach Mark McHugh.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar went a step further when he speculated that we might yet have an All-Ireland final on the Late Late Show, but McLaughlin described this as a “bit of a solo run” and to be treated with the utmost caution.

He admitted that the July date did “come as a bit of a surprise given that the GAA were talking about a much later start if it was going to start at all”.

Like many other publicans, he has seen his business collapse, but there are a lot more important matters than loss of trade.

“Yes, I give a cautious welcome to these announcements, but most importantly we need to remember that lives have been lost and families have been unable to mourn their dead relatives.

“Personally, I have seen this with a family close to my own recently.

“Witnessing all that, you would have to say that the paramount thing is to prevent where possible loss of life and this virus has to be defeated.”

On a personal level, he has turned to other pursuits to keep himself in good health at a dark time.

“I do a lot of exercise and the big winners out of this are my two dogs who will be ready for the doggie Olympics by the time this is over, and we don’t know when that will be.

“It has given people time to reflect on other things.

“I took the early decision to close the pub for health seasons, both of my parents died in the recent past and I had to ask myself the question, if they were here, what would they expect you to do and what would be the right thing to do and the right at the time was to close the bar”.

He added: “There is no business at present, but what we need to do is to plan very carefully for a re-opening.

“There must be a very calm measured approach and we will be guided totally by health and government directions.

“From what I had been hearing from the health briefings, I expected that pubs would be re-opened sometime in August and the positive thing is that it gives you something to focus on.

“Pubs were struggling even before this pandemic, so the challenge is going to be huge.

“From the time of re-opening to the time that a vaccine or a cure is found for this terrible virus, there will be an interim period which will not only be challenging but non-profitable.

“The problem is that by the nature of Irish society the pub is going to be the polar opposite of all this social distancing which will be continuing”.

“Having said all that Irish people are resilient and I would hope to not be found wanting in thinking outside the box.

“We have not been given any guidelines yet, but we will be ready to carry out to the letter anything that is asked of us.

“Of course, it is helpful and is something to aim for and as the situation becomes clearer, as the days and weeks go by, we will be able to deal with what is expected of pubs, then we can begin to plan and implement needs to be done”.

“According to reports most people plan to stay away from pubs for about a year because of understandable reservations so from the re-opening to the finding of a vaccine or a cure is the period that is going to be very difficult for all businesses.

“Sadly, the nature of our business, the social aspect is going to be very challenging but I believe that the Irish government overall has got 90 per cent right, there is a valid argument of mistakes being made in dealing with the nursing homes, but we compare very favourably with the US and Britain”.

He added: “But it is wonderful to see the generosity of people in this crisis as we see in Ballyshannon through Chef Aid and many other worthy ventures which is bringing out the best in people.

Responding to Taoiseach Leo Vardakar’s inference on the Late Late Show that GAA was not a really close contact sport, McLaughlin said he “obviously never saw our own Neil McGee marking a full-forward”.

Roadmap

Meanwhile, McLaughlin is eagerly awaiting a “road map” from the GAA as to how games might be resumed in July as he thinks of the Fermanagh minor team that he manages.

“This needs to be happening very quickly.

“But player welfare is paramount in any decision on this and if there is the slightest doubt then we must face the fact that these games should not go ahead.

“Again, I give this a very cautious welcome, but we are still dealing very much with the unknown.

“And I must say I was a bit surprised by the July announcement for GAA as all the signals from Croke Park were pretty clear that playing any games this year was in grave doubt.

“Logistically the club scene would not be as challenging to get up and running and that could be the start to hopefully playing the game.

“In Fermanagh we have a squad of 34 young lads, and it is so important for them all to be involved in a county squad, it is the highlight of their careers so far.

“For them to feel that there is some chance of playing football this year is very important for them.

“The lads have their own Whats App group and I would touch base with the captain from time to time and leave messages for them.

“I will be touching base with them on an individual basis to see how they are coping mentally and emotionally which is as important as anything else with what is going on in our lives at the moment.

“In the coming weeks we hope to have a Zoom quiz and I am lucky to have Mark McHugh along with me, who is not only a talented up and coming coach but is also a technical whizz kid and I will be handing that over to Mark.

“We will be hoping to have a bit of interaction and fun with the lads.

“But we will be waiting on GAA guidelines for a future pathway.

“We are looking to the GAA to come forward with a road map that can provide some clarity for the way ahead”.

So how are the GAA going to manage the social distancing on the pitch and in the dressing rooms?

“Yet again we are dealing with the unknown, because there are various opinions on that.

“My opinion on that is that we will have to be led by government guidelines and whatever the chief medical officer decides, but I do understand and share people’s concerns.