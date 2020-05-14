Watch: Fascinating footage from times past when Donegal had an extensive railway network

There is a very interesting clip from the RTE archives in 1997 about the once extensive Donegal narrow gauge railway system that closed down in December 1959.

In this footage, some of those who worked on the railways in the county share their thoughts.

To see the RTE footage CLICK HERE

And there is also a look at a model railway built by Sam Carse which gives an idea of what some of the trains and stations were like.

A whole generation has now grown up in Donegal that never actually knew the railway.

There are still some men who remember the Donegal railway and they shared their memories with Nicholas Coffey. Joe Thompson, who drove the last scheduled rail bus, describes it as “one of the saddest nights” that he remembers.