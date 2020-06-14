Hundreds of Donegal homes without power after series of outages

Almost 2,000 homes and businesses have been without power in south Donegal this afternoon.

The outages have hit homes and businesses in the Ballyshannon area.

In one outage in the Ballyshannon area 1,766 customers have been without power since around 4.30 pm. They are expected to be reconnected by 8.15pm.

In the Ballintra area, 76 customers have been without power since around 2.30pm with restoration due by 6.45pm.

Eighteen customers are without power in an outage in the Ballyshannon area since after 2pm and power is expected to be restored by 6.45 pm.

In another outage in the Ballyshannon area 90 customers were without power from around 2.30pm and were due to be reconnected by 3pm.



