The late Stance Kerr: Bundoran man fondly remembered on anniversary of his passing

Stance Kerr was born in 1957, the 3rd child of Sean and Peggy Kerr, East End Bundoran.

Stance was educated in Saint Macartan’s National School and the Technical College Ballyshannon, where he excelled at woodwork, technical drawing and metal work.

It was apparent from his great interest and success in these, that he would choose a life in the 'construction industry'.

Stance spent 17 years plying his trade locally and his work came highly recommended. It wasn't always about work, Stance's interest included fishing and hunting and he spent many happy days with his lifelong friend Alan Chapman enjoying a few escapades.

London

When work at home grew scarce, he emigrated to London . . .

setting up his own sub-contracting company, working on many prominent projects, including the Channel Tunnel.

Moving to Sunderland to be with the love of his life Mary, they shared 20 happy years together, before she sadly passed away.

Like the “new era emigrants” who settle abroad and start another life the years roll by and the promise of visits was always on the cards – but Stance religiously kept in touch with home. The Bundoran man rang home every Sunday, sending cards and gifts for every family occasion he never forgot those he loved, and the town he left behind.

The sad event that brought Stance back to his family and hometown, was the sudden death of our beloved Mum, Peggy.

He met nieces and some grand nieces and nephews for the first time.

Happy family relationships

His easy-going manner, sense of humour and generosity of heart, endeared him to all, they all loved him and the years of separation dissipated into comfortable family relationships. Stance made several visits home after this, spending Christmas and Summer with a family that adored him.

Broken hearted

His untimely death on the 7th September 2019 aged 61, broke the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Gone too soon and before his time with no chance to say goodbye.

His service in Sunderland, his second home, was a service befitting a much-loved brother, uncle, grand uncle and nephew. The draping of the Tricolour over his coffin and his much loved Donegal t-shirt all symbols of his love of home and a poignant reminder of the country he had left those many years ago but loved so much.

A family member said: “He is now resting at home and his memory and lovely nature will stay with all of us forever.

“We are proud to call him our brother and uncle so until we meet again, may you have eternal joy.

“Our lives were all the richer having you as our Brother. x”