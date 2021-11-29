Search

29 Nov 2021

Footbridge restored in Carrick says Councillor Niamh Kennedy

A footbridge that had been washed away during a storm two years ago in Carrick in south-west Donegal has been replaced and reopened much to the delight of the local community. 

The old bridge over the Glen River had been built over three decades ago by the Northwest Fishery Board for the Sliabh Liag Anglers’ Association. 

The provision of the new steel footbridge was supported by local councillors Niamh Kennedy and Noel Jordan.

Councillor Kennedy told OceanFM that it was important to the local community in Carrick that the footbridge be replaced.

She said: "It's fantastic to see it back and reinstated again, it's a new bridge that has been erected because of the other one being washed away in a storm two years ago and it was such a valuable asset to the community of Carrick. Indeed when it was washed away in the storm, I received a lot of correspondence and letters from people saying 'we need to get this footbridge restored.' So, the Carrick Development Committee, who is a very pro-active group, and they would searched under every stone to see if we could we get any funding to see if we could get this bridge up and running again.

"So sheer determination and dedication and great negotiations also and talks with the angling club, the Sliabh Liag Anglers’ Association, and landowners there to bring it to fruition. They were absolutely delighted when the ribbon was cut by landowners on the side of it on Saturday morning." 

Funding was obtained through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme through Donegal County Council.  

The bridge is being used over the course of the weekend and people are, once again, able to do the loop walk. 

