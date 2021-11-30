Tacaigh le Teileann making huge strides towards a better future

Coiste Ionad Pobail Theilinn, a voluntary, not-for-profit committee aiming to provide a community centre for the Gaeltacht community of Teileann and southwest Donegal has sanctioned CornerStone Architecture to prepare a masterplan for remedial works to Coláiste Aoidh Mhic Bhricne with the support of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

The committee which came together at the onset of the pandemic has successfully obtained funding from several state agencies including support from Donegal County Council under the Community Enhancement Programme for the installation of a new floor in the Naíonra. Fire resistant doors will be added to the Naíonra with support from Comhar Naíonraí na Gaeltachta.

Coiste Ionad Pobail Theilinn and Coiste Choláiste Aoidh Mhic Bricne are working together as part of the Tacaigh le Teileann campaign. Phase one remedial works ensured the Naíonra roof was replaced, insulated and energy efficient lighting was installed by Conor O’Donoghue Ltd, supported by Roinn na Gaeltachta and the Tacaigh le Teileann campaign. This section was redecorated by workers on the Community Employment Scheme.

Roinn na Gaeltachta supported the acquisition of a sound system and Ealaín na Gaeltacha supported the production of ‘Ó Bhun Shliabh Liag’ – a celebration of culture recently broadcast on Facebook Live. Over 25 artists and contributors volunteered during production.

We truly appreciate the support we have received from state agencies and sponsors of ‘Tacaigh le Teileann’ in our efforts to provide an ‘Ionad Pobail’ for our community and Irish language learners. If you wish to get involved or support the Coiste, feel free to get in touch at coisteipt@gmail.com or via the Coiste Ionad Pobail Theilinn Facebook Page.