Search

04 Dec 2021

A wonderful evening in Ballyshannon as the big switch on takes place

A wonderful evening in Ballyshannon as the big switch on takes place

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Well-known broadcaster and tv presenter Marty Morrissey and superstar Callum Cooney were the two special guests who turned on Ballyshannon’s Christmas tree and town lights yesterday evening.  


The countdown took place around 7pm and those gathered were delighted to see the lights shining brightly, once again, in the town of Ballyshannon.

There was a wonderful atmosphere and the local Ballyshannon Brass Band made the event even more special with some wonderful festive tunes. Much to the delight of the children Santa arrived being driven in a fire engine.

It was a wonderful event and one which was enjoyed by all in attendance. 

Watch: Christmas cheer as Callie (4) lights up Donegal Town


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media