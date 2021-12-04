A wonderful evening in Ballyshannon as the big switch on takes place

Well-known broadcaster and tv presenter Marty Morrissey and superstar Callum Cooney were the two special guests who turned on Ballyshannon’s Christmas tree and town lights yesterday evening.
The countdown took place around 7pm and those gathered were delighted to see the lights shining brightly, once again, in the town of Ballyshannon.
There was a wonderful atmosphere and the local Ballyshannon Brass Band made the event even more special with some wonderful festive tunes. Much to the delight of the children Santa arrived being driven in a fire engine.
It was a wonderful event and one which was enjoyed by all in attendance.
