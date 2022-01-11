Large haul of mussel floats stolen in south Donegal

Bruckless pier
A businessman has suffered significant financial loss after thieves made away with 35 mussel floats at Bruckless pier in south Donegal.
The floats were taken between Saturday, December 18 and Wednesday, January 5.
Gardaí believe that a lorry must have been used in transporting the floats and are also of the opinion that the vehicle must have been in the area for some time lifting the floats.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen a lorry in the area or has any information in relation to the theft to call gardaí at Ballyshannon on 071 98 58530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.