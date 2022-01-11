Search

11 Jan 2022

Large haul of mussel floats stolen in south Donegal

Bruckless pier

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A businessman has suffered significant financial loss after thieves made away with 35 mussel floats at Bruckless pier in south Donegal. 

The floats were taken between Saturday, December 18 and Wednesday, January 5. 

Gardaí believe that a lorry must have been used in transporting the floats and are also of the opinion that the vehicle must have been in the area for some time lifting the floats. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen a lorry in the area or has any information in relation to the theft to call gardaí at Ballyshannon on 071 98 58530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

