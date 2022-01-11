Car window smashed in Donegal Town carpark

Gardaí in Donegal Town are investigating an incident where the rear window of a car was smashed in a car park in the town.
The incident occurred on Sunday, January 9 between 4pm and 5pm in the car park to the rear of the diamond.
The car park is known locally as the back car park and is located behind the main businesses in the town.
The owner of a black Astra returned to their car to find that the rear window of their vehicle had been smashed.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in, or around, the car park and who may have any information which may assist them with their inquiries to call Ballyshannon Garda Station 071 98 58 530.
