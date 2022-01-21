Search

21 Jan 2022

Funeral arrangements announced for the late Kieran Whelan, Ballyshannon

'He simply was the world's greatest showman'

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Kieran Whelan who passed away suddenly in Baltimore, Marlyland, USA. 

The much-loved young man was a native of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. 

He was the beloved only son of heartbroken parents Carol and Michael, brother to Andrea and Stephanie and husband to Yanna, adored uncle of Shane, Melissa and Tyla, a treasured nephew and cousin. He will be very much missed by his many friends in Ballyshannon, USA and throughout the world.

'He simply was the greatest showman.'

Kieran will be reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Rd, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, F94 ED21 on Saturday From 3pm to 8pm.
Removal on Sunday from John McGee & Sons Funeral Home at 12.15pm going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 1.00pm Funeral Mass.
Kieran’s Funeral cortége will travel via Cluain Barron on the way to St. Patrick’s Church. Burial afterwards in Abbey Cemetery. Funeral home private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Kieran’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on
https://www.churchservices.tv/ stpatricksballyshannon

Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of masks, both in the funeral home and the church.

