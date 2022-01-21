Funeral arrangements announced for the late Kieran Whelan, Ballyshannon

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Kieran Whelan who passed away suddenly in Baltimore, Marlyland, USA.
The much-loved young man was a native of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.
He was the beloved only son of heartbroken parents Carol and Michael, brother to Andrea and Stephanie and husband to Yanna, adored uncle of Shane, Melissa and Tyla, a treasured nephew and cousin. He will be very much missed by his many friends in Ballyshannon, USA and throughout the world.
'He simply was the greatest showman.'
Kieran will be reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Rd, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, F94 ED21 on Saturday From 3pm to 8pm.
Removal on Sunday from John McGee & Sons Funeral Home at 12.15pm going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 1.00pm Funeral Mass.
Kieran’s Funeral cortége will travel via Cluain Barron on the way to St. Patrick’s Church. Burial afterwards in Abbey Cemetery. Funeral home private on the morning of the funeral, please.
Kieran’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on
https://www.churchservices.tv/ stpatricksballyshannon
Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of masks, both in the funeral home and the church.
The HSE has been called on again to publish the full report on the sexual abuse of residents over a 13-year period at Ard Gréine Court in Stranorlar
The incidence of the disease in the county has fallen from 2,211.8 cases per 100,000 population to 1,971.2
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.