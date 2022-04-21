Search

21 Apr 2022

Register for the Portnoo/Narin from darkness into light walk this April

The walk begins at the Dolmen Centre

Register for the Portnoo/Narin from darkness into light walk this April

Darkness Into Light

Michelle NicPháidín

21 Apr 2022

news@donegallive.ie

The Darkness Into Light Narin/Portnoo 2022,will take place at sunrise on May 7. The walk starts at 4.15am. The 5km walk starts and finishes at the Dolmen Centre (F94 DN83) located between Kilclooney Chapel and Barrett's Tavern. 

To register: Online at http://www. darknessintolight.ie or  register in person at The Dolmen Centre, Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24 April from between 1pm and 3pm. To ensure you have your t-shirt in time for the walk, please register now. 

Darkness into Light is proudly supported by Electric Ireland.  

