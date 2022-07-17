Advance warning of potential water disruption in Donegal Town area on Tuesday

Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town and surrounding areas this coming Tuesday, according to Irish Water.
Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 4pm on July 19.
Irish Water say these works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.
Although temperatures are expected to be lower than the highs of today and Monday, the status yellow, high temperature warning remains in affect across the country until 9pm that evening.
As is usual in such cases Irish Water recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
Please take note of the following Irish Water reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Irish Water website should you wish to return for an update:
https://www.water.ie/search/?map=supply-and-service-updates&id=DON00050379
DON00050379.
