Death mourned of noted Teelin musician Thomas Cunningham

The funeral takes place on Thursday morning of noted Teelin musician Thomas Cunningham.

Tributes have poured in following his death at University College Hospital, Galway.

Cairdeas Na BhFidiléirí described Thomas as ‘a great ambassador for the local area and music’.

A son of the late and legendary Kitty (Cití Sheáin) Cunningham, Thomas continued the family ways in the music scene.

Evelyn’s Central Bar in Carrick remembered their ‘dear friend’ in a tribute,

“Thomas was a fantastic musician and such a gentle person known and loved by many from all over,” they said.

“Many great trad sessions and fleadhs we had with him here in the bar over the years.”

His mother was steeped in the music traditions of south west Donegal and died in 2018 aged 98. She was the subject of a TG4 documentary about her remarkable life.

“On the Monday morning of the Fleah Ceoil we woke up to the sad news about our dear friend Thomas Cunningham,” Carrick On Line posted.

Thomas was, they said, "a talented musician and one of the nicest people you would ever meet. Always a hello always a smile when you would meet him. Everyone who knew you is heartbroken and in disbelief. Rest in peace Thomas, you will be sadly missed.”

Ostan Sliabh Liag said they were ‘deeply saddened’ by the passing of the talented musician.

Late of Croaghlin, Teelin, Thomas was predeceased by his father Francie, mother Kitty, brother Francie and sister Peggy. Sadly missed by his brothers Con, Paddy, John Bernard and sister Ann, nieces, nephews, in-laws and a wide circle of neighbours and friends.

His funeral takes place at St Columba’s Church, Carrick, on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.