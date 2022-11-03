Search

03 Nov 2022

Bundoran Tidy Towns exceeds magic 300 points 

Bundoran Tidy Towns exceeds magic 300 points 

Bundoran Tidy towns Group hard work has resulted in the town exceeding 300 points this year

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

03 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

michael.mchugh@iconicnews.ie

Bundoran Tidy Towns have expressed delight that following last week’s Tidy Towns results, they had gained the much sought after three extra points in this year’s competition bringing their tally over the magic 300 mark to 302 points in total. 

Commenting on their achievement, the group said: 

“As the number gets higher the points get more and more elusive so we are thrilled with this recognition. 

“We would like to take this opportunity to also recognise our hard working volunteers who undertake various projects around the town each week and our chairman Cllr Michael McMahon SF for his leadership. 

The beautiful flowers blooming this year beside the public toilets and the nearby Bundoran Tourism Office 

(Pic: Bundoran FB page)  

“Thanks also to Des Cosgrove, Tara and all the team at Cosgrove's SuperValu Bundoran for their continued support and sponsorship and all of the other businesses in town who look after us year after year one way or another!” 

And they are seeking new volunteers. If you would like to get involved in Bundoran Tidy Towns as a volunteer.

|They point out that it can include other work, including administration, events and the likes and not all about litter picking and weeding.

“It doesn't need to be time consuming - whatever time you can offer is great,” they point out.

You can contact them on their Facebook page or email tidytowns@discoverbundoran.com. 

 

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media