Bundoran Tidy Towns exceeds magic 300 points 

Bundoran Tidy Towns have expressed delight that following last week’s Tidy Towns results, they had gained the much sought after three extra points in this year’s competition bringing their tally over the magic 300 mark to 302 points in total.

Commenting on their achievement, the group said:

“As the number gets higher the points get more and more elusive so we are thrilled with this recognition.

“We would like to take this opportunity to also recognise our hard working volunteers who undertake various projects around the town each week and our chairman Cllr Michael McMahon SF for his leadership.

The beautiful flowers blooming this year beside the public toilets and the nearby Bundoran Tourism Office

(Pic: Bundoran FB page)

“Thanks also to Des Cosgrove, Tara and all the team at Cosgrove's SuperValu Bundoran for their continued support and sponsorship and all of the other businesses in town who look after us year after year one way or another!”

And they are seeking new volunteers. If you would like to get involved in Bundoran Tidy Towns as a volunteer.

|They point out that it can include other work, including administration, events and the likes and not all about litter picking and weeding.

“It doesn't need to be time consuming - whatever time you can offer is great,” they point out.

You can contact them on their Facebook page or email tidytowns@discoverbundoran.com.