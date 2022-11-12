Ballyshannon publican say people should be 'up in arms' over spiralling costs

A Ballyshannon publican has said that the increase in the cost of drink is in line with the cost of living increases hitting people across the country and said something has to be done about it.

Heineken recently confirmed it is to increase its prices in pubs. The company said it was facing unprecedented cost increases and will have to hike the price on all draught kegs from December 1 as the festive season celebrations begin.

Maurice McLaughlin who runs Sean Óg’s popular pub in Ballyshannon said costs are increasing for everyone: “Costs are going up everywhere … Diesel, petrol, electricity and the cost of living has gone up. We should be up in arms about everything, not just the price of a pint. Oil has gone up,” he said.

He said that the costs for Heineken must also have increased and that the entire situation was unfortunate but urged people to look at the bigger picture.

Meanwhile, the Consumers Association of Ireland has called on the Government to introduce maximum prices on alcohol.

Chairman Michael Kilcoyne of the Consumers Association of Ireland’s Chairman Michael Kilcoyne says the Government must take action not just on the price of drink but other products too.