'Help ensure that no one in your community goes hungry this Christmas' - Margaret Larkin

As the rising cost of living impacts many people across communities efforts are afoot to ensure that no one in the county goes hungry this Christmas. Food poverty is an ever-growing problem there’s been a significant increase in the number of families and individuals around the county who are affected and availing of support from the Donegal Food Response Network members, according to the manager of the Donegal Local Development CLG, Margaret Larkin.

This Friday the Donegal Food Response Network will host its countywide Christmas Appeal. Following on the success of last year, the appeal will take place in locations all over the county. On the day, community and voluntary organisations throughout Donegal will open their doors to welcome donations of food, vouchers, cash, or gifts which will be distributed to those in need in their local community this Christmas.

Margaret Larkin said: “Donegal Local Development CLG is delighted to be once again partnering with community and voluntary organisations throughout the county, working together to ensure no one in Donegal goes hungry this Christmas. Christmas is an expensive time of year and with the cost-of-living crisis, people are having to choose between essential basic needs, which is why this year’s appeal is more important than ever."

Ms Larkin said that the Christmas appeal was a resounding appeal last year and that organisers were overwhelmed with the generosity, goodwill and charitable spirit shown by people.

"We understand that this year is especially tough on everyone, but we urge those who are in a position to help others to head to your nearest donation point this Friday, November 18 and give whatever you can to support those in need and to help us ensure that no one in your community goes hungry this Christmas,” she said.

At the start of the pandemic, the Donegal Food Response Network formed organically as community and voluntary organisations mobilised to support the more vulnerable members of the community. The network is currently comprised of 17 local community and voluntary organisations, in all corners of the county, from Carndonagh to Donegal Town and Arranmore to the Finn Valley. The network is built on the ethos that no one should ever go hungry and the DLDC is on a mission to become a sustainable, effective network of community and voluntary organisations whose shared objective is to address food poverty in Donegal.

The Donegal Food Response Network is specifically looking for non-perishable, dry foods such as tinned foods, rice, pasta, and cereals. Treats will also be very welcome too as part of the Christmas fundraiser.

A volunteer and secretary of We Care Food Bank Letterkenny, Moira Sweeney said: "We were extremely grateful for all the donations we received during our Christmas Appeal last year. All donations, no matter how big or small, make a huge difference and have such a positive impact on the service and number of families and people we are able to help.

"We have noticed a significant increase in the number of people who are coming to us to avail of the service and some days we have queues going out the door. We want people to know we are here for them and that we can help them with accessing food. The Donegal Food Response Network members are based in rural locations throughout Donegal, which means more people can access food in their own area discretely and confidentially.”

Donations received in each area will be distributed to those in need in that specific community. For further information on the Donegal Food Response Network, contact DLDC on 074 91 27056.