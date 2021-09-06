Imagine switches on high-capacity broadband transmission hub in Donegal

Irish broadband provider, Imagine Network Services (Imagine), today announced it has switched on a further high-capacity broadband transmission hub in Co. Donegal.

The Irish provider now provides immediate connectivity to over 48,000, homes and businesses in Donegal with 41% of this connectivity being within the NBP intervention area or those properties that are in urgent need of better broadband.

Imagine’s latest news comes as the company continues to receive strong demand for its service with the Irish provider continuing to win fans amongst its customers with over 60% of new subscribers calling to be connected being referred from existing users of its service.

Sandra Dinan, who heads up the Connecting Communities Team commented: “The continued rapid expansion of our exclusive 5G Fixed Wireless Network along with our extensive coverage is a game changer, not only for the people of Donegal but for all of regional and rural Ireland. We have huge plans for Donegal and we look forward to investing even more in future to provide the county with reliable broadband.”

She continued: “Ireland’s rural communities need better broadband now which is why we are seeing such demand for our service and why we will continue to invest and focus all our efforts on the rapid expansion of our 5G Fixed Broadband Network. Our network can be deployed in these poor broadband areas within a matter of weeks ensuring we continue to meet this demand and bring high-speed broadband to the families and businesses that need better broadband now.”

Homes and businesses that need better broadband can check their Eircode for coverage at imagine.ie

Local TDs, Broadband Officers and community action groups who are being contacted by families and business owners needing better broadband are urged to contact Sandra and her team directly via the dedicated Free Phone 1800938414 or via mail at betterbroadband@imagine.ie