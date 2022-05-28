Former rugby player leads launch of sustainable drinking water solutions!

Since retiring from rugby last year, Tommy O’Donnell has been hard at work creating a new brand of sustainable drinking water solutions for homes, businesses, restaurants and hotels. Having joined PWG Ireland - a specialist supplier for the water filtration and treatment industry based in Nenagh - in October, Tommy has been applying his dedication and skills away from the playing pitch and towards the creation of the Ona brand.

Tommy and PWG Ireland will be launching the brand on June 2 from 7pm to 9pm in the City View suite of the Strand Hotel in Limerick. You can register to attend the event via their website here or by sending an email to sales@onadrinkwater.ie.



Ona Ireland provides the perfect drinking water dispensing solution for home, office, hotel or business. Their range of environmentally sustainable solutions will reduce the energy costs and waste associated with bottled water and the use of single use plastics. Water is our most important natural resource and at Ona Ireland they understand this better than most.

Based on your personal or business requirements, they will tailor the perfect solution for you. The solutions are functional

and elegant, providing perfectly filtered chilled, sparkling, or hot water at the touch of a button or with touchless functionality.

Their solutions help to reduce the costs associated with the transport and storage of water by adding value to the mains water that every house and business currently uses.

The true cost of plastic bottles cannot be measured in the price of a bottle of water. Far more natural resources are required and used throughout the lifecycle of the bottle; from the volumes of water needed in the production, the carbon dioxide produced in the transport and storage to the eventual disposal, recovery and recycling of the plastic bottle itself.

For domestic users, Ona finds the perfect solution for you to maximise the use of your mains water and reducing the reliance on plastic bottles. Ona’s domestic range of solutions includes the filters to remove tastes and odour, hardness and nitrates from your drinking water, boiling water taps for the perfect cup of tea at the twist of a tap, or perfectly chilled and sparkling water from a stylish Italian designed faucet or countertop solution.

Ona’s professional range provides solutions for businesses, offices, restaurants and hotels that can cater for 1,300 people. Ona can tailor the solution to each client's individual needs from built-in solution to countertop and freestanding variants.

Speaking about Ona, Tommy O’Donnell said, "It has been an incredible process since we began in July. We set out with sustainability clearly in mind and have sourced European suppliers and manufacturers to shorten our global supply chain and maintain the highest quality of standards. Definitely a change from the rugby field but I’ve really enjoyed the learning process."

A link to the launch event on Thursday June 2 at the Strand Hotel, Limerick, can be accessed here.

*Sponsored Content