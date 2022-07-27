SCALE-X returns for 2022 with focus on blue economy

After running a successful programme in 2021, Local Enterprise Office Donegal is looking for its second cohort of entrepreneurs to accelerate the growth of their business with the SCALE-X accelerator.

This year, the SCALE-X programme is focusing on entrepreneurs and founders working in the Blue Economy.

SCALE-X Blue Economy is an 11-week accelerator programme which is targeted at start-up entrepreneurs with the potential for fast growth in the blue economy.

This year’s programme begins on Wednesday, September 14 and is an exciting opportunity for start-up entrepreneurs to accelerate the growth of their business.

Discussing this year’s SCALE-X programme, Seamus McAdams, Business Advisor, Local Enterprise Office, Donegal says: “We are delighted to be back with Scale-X for a second year.

"This year, we are targeting start-up entrepreneurs with the potential for fast growth in the blue economy; that is, those in the marine engineering, marine research, marine energy, and value-added fish processing sectors.

“The programme focuses on giving entrepreneurs a deep understanding of the metrics that can drive success, the skills to build financial models that stand up to investor scrutiny, and industry engagement and mentorship that will give entrepreneurs valuable insights to adapt their business model to create the perfect fit.”

“SCALE-X Blue Economy is seeking founders that have a unique insight or expertise in their industry, or an evident passion for their idea, as well as solutions that solve a distinct customer problem.” he added.

“The programme will also provide mentorship from leaders in their field who have already scaled their businesses. Twelve teams will be selected to participate in the programme.

“This will be based on the scale of ambition of the founders, the potential market size of the chosen field and most importantly, the teams that can benefit most from the programme.”

Dr Clare Ryan, CEO at ITUS Secure Technologies, participated in last year’s programme. Discussing her experience, Clare said:

“I can’t recommend the Scale-X programme highly enough.

“The programme helped us to crystalise the vision we had for our start-up and the mentoring and skills’ sessions really helped build our confidence to approach investors and grow our start-up both nationally and internationally.”

SCALE-X is open to a wide range of entrepreneurs who are residents in Donegal with ambitions to grow their business globally, with the potential for fast growth within the listed sectors or with a potential spin-out from an existing firm of third level institution.

The programme is also open to the Donegal Diaspora and applicants can be located anywhere in the world, once they are committed to growing their business from Donegal, no matter where they live right now.

Over the course of the 11-week programme, participants will learn about customer discovery, pitch practice and creating a financial model among many other topics that will be covered.

Applications are now open and the deadline for submitted applications is midday on Friday, 19th August. Find out more and apply here: www.localenterprise.ie/

donegal/scale-xblue