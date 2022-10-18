Search

18 Oct 2022

Pieta Northwest Awarded American Chamber of Commerce Cairdeas Award

Pieta Northwest Awarded American Chamber of Commerce Cairdeas Award

18 Oct 2022 10:27 AM

Pieta Northwest was presented with the American Chamber West Northwest Cairdeas Award, for its work to provide a free counselling service to people experiencing suicidal ideation, self-harm, suicide bereavement. 

The word ‘Cairdeas’ means friendship in Irish and each year, this award is presented to an organisation from the not-for-profit-sector which has strongly demonstrated a positive impact on the community. Guest of honour at the awards was Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton, who presented the award to Pieta Northwest for their outstanding contribution, including provision of mental health services to the community. 

In the last two years, Pieta’s centre in Letterkenny has directly delivered therapy to 752 people, reflecting the significant demand for the charity’s suicide prevention services. Furthermore, in response to the COVID 19 pandemic, the centre launched a video therapy service aimed at people who are unable to travel to an appointment and / or who are uncomfortable attending face-to-face counselling. 

Speaking about the award, Sinead Rafferty, Regional Manager at Pieta, said, "We are so appreciative to have been awarded this honour from the American Chamber of Commerce and especially thankful to the past client who nominated us for the award. The Northwest team have worked really hard over the last number of years to move the centre forward in a way that works positively for our community. We are looking forward to continuously improving and this award is recognition we are moving in the right direction. Huge congratulations to the team here at Pieta Northwest." 

Mark Butler, Chair of American Chamber West Northwest, said, "It’s so important to bring the wider regional membership of the American Chamber here to Galway to discuss the key business issues at a time when the economic relationship between our two countries sits at an all-time high, and particularly as we deal with the range of global challenges we are presented with at the moment." 

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal ideation, have been bereaved by suicide or are engaging in self-harm, contact Pieta's therapy enquiry line on 0818 111 126 to enquire about making an appointment at the Letterkenny centre. -

How to contact Pieta:

To avail of Pieta services, which are free of charge, please visit www.pieta.ie for all centre contact details and our National Therapy Services phoneline 0818 111 126. Pieta provides 24/7 support – if you are suicidal, self-harming or bereaved you can contact Pieta 24/7 via the Freephone crisis helpline on 1800 247 247, you can also text HELP to 51444 (standard message rates apply).

For further information please contact:

Michelle Sweeney, Legacy Communications michelle@legacycommunications.ie / 083 007 9730

About Pieta

Across 20 locations in Ireland, Pieta offers free counselling to those suffering from suicidal ideation and to people who are engaging in self-harm. Pieta operates a Suicide Bereavement Counselling Service providing free counselling, therapy and support to individuals, couples, families, and children who have been bereaved by suicide. Staff are fully qualified and provide a professional one-to-one therapeutic service. 

