Tyrone champions Galbally much too strong for St Nauls in Ulster semi-final

St Nauls made their exit from the Ulster Club Intermediate Championship as Galbally from Tyrone proved much too strong in Celtic Park in the semi-final.

Galbally Pearses 1-22

St Nauls 0-11

After being just a point behind after the opening quarter, Galbally took a firm grip, and even though their goal before half-time was fortunate, they were very worthy winners.

St Nauls had some goal chances but overall they played second fiddle for much of the game and can have no quibbles with the result.

The throw-in was delayed by some 40 minutes due to the hurling curtain-raiser going to extra-time and penalty pucks.

Mark Donnelly got the opening point after four minutes for Galbally after they had missed a number of early opportunities.

Ronan Nugent cut through the St Naul's defence and Liam Donaghy was on his shoulder to add a second point.

Conor Donaghy added a third after seven minutes from a free to open the gap to three point for Galbally. Stephen Griffin was just wide for the Donegal side.

St Nauls got on the board after 11 minutes when Peadar Mogan converted a free from 35 minutes. And from the kick-out Barry Griffin broke the ball and Stuart Johnston got on the ball to cut the lead to the minimum.

Daniel Kerr had a fourth Galbally point from a close-in free on 15 minutes.

Conor Donnelly hit a great point to open the gap to to three once more after 20 minutes but Ian Campbell, just seconds on the pitch, replied for St Nauls.

But Galbally again got through and Sean Murphy had a goal chance but elected to take his point with his fist. Mark Donnelly added another as the gap began to open for the Tyrone champions. Donaghy quickly added another to open an 0-8 to 0-3 lead. Three minutes from the break Daniel Kerr added another from a free as the game began to slip away from St Nauls.

Then Tyrone struck for a goal on the stroke of half-time when Liam Rafferty's strike for a point was short and Cormac Donnelly got a hand to it and it ended in the net.

Shane Conneely got a point back for the Parish of Inver side to leave it Galbally 1-9, St Nauls 0-5.

Galbally started where they left off with an early second half point but Peadar Mogan got St Nauls on the mark with a good score. Stuart Johnston had a goal chance but his effort was saved while Daniel Kerr had the third point of the second half for the Tyrone side.

Conor Donaghy added another free to open the gap to 1-13 to 0-7 as Galbally were finding big gaps in the St Nauls defence. Sean Murphy added another after another great run and Daniel Kerr added another from distance.

Peadar Mogan had a point from a free, his fourth of the second half, which left it 1-16 to 0-9. They had a goal chance with Barry Griffin through but his effort was very well saved, but their short period of pressure ended with Seamus Og Mulgrew adding another point for the Tyrone champions.

Ian Campbell notched his second point of the game but again Enda McGarrity replied after 49 minutes. Galbally were finding space on the counter attack and Sean Murphy added to their tally with the gap at 1-19 to 0-10.

Conor Quinn and Donnelly added to the tally as the clock ticked down. Stephen Griffin kicked a late free for the Donegal side

Galbally scorers; Conor Donaghy (0-4,2f), Mark Donnelly (0-4), Daniel Kerr (0-5,4f); Sean Murphy (0-3). Declan Murphy (0-2); Sean Og Milgrew (0-2); Cormac Donnelly (1-0); Liam Rafferty, Enda McGarrity, Conor Quinn (0-1). ,

St Nauls; Peadar Mogan (0-5,5f); Ian Campbell (0-2); Stephen Griffin (0-2); Staurt Johnston (0-1); Shane Conneely (0-1).



GALBALLY: Liam Og MacAuley; Aidan Carberry, Kieran McCrory, Shea Hurson; Liam Rafferty (0-1), Ronan Nugent, Seamus Óg Mulgrew (0-1); Conor Quinn, Enda McGarrity; Mark Donnelly(0-2), Daniel Kerr, Cormac Donnelly (1-0); Sean Murphy, Conor Donaghy, Declan Murphy.

Subs:M Murphy for C Donaghy 52; Paul Rafferty for E McGarrity 54; Marc Lennon for A Carberry 56; Caomhin Quinn for Declan Murphy 69.

STNAULS: Gavin Mulreany; John Rose, Brendan McCole, Diarmuid Gallagher; Conor McBrearty, Caolan Gaffney, Peadar Mogan; Lee McBrearty, Barry Griffin; Daniel Gallagher, Michael Coughlan, Martin Breslin; Shane Conneely, Stephen Griffin, Stuart Johnston.

Subs: Ian Campbell for M Coughlan 20; Cathal Lowther for Daniel Gallaher; John Relihan for Lee McBrearty 41 inj; Michael Coughlan for C Lowther Daniel Gallagher for S Connelly 55



REFEREE: Barry Cassidy (Derry)