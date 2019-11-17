A busy and dramatic weekend in local Donegal Soccer League

The big talking point of the Donegal League over the weekend was centred on the abandoned game on Sunday at The Moss between Drumoghill and Kerrykeel. The referee’s report will be awaited with interest.

In the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Cranford had a big win against neighbours Milford Untied while Cappry Rovers were winners at home to Bonagee United.

Glenea were big winners in the local derby in Division One defeating Gweedore Celtic 2-1.

On Saturday evening the Donegal League had a good 2-1 win in the Oscar Traynor Cup over the Inishowen League.



FULL REPORTS

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Cappry Rovers 4 v 1 Bonagee United

Cappry Rovers claimed another three points in an entertaining game played in ideal conditions at Cappry Park. Cappry started the stronger and created numerous chances but good defending and goalkeeping by the visitors kept the home team from scoring. Calvin Bradley opened the scoring for Cappry in the fourteenth minute when he got on the end of a free-kick. Bonagee went in search of the equaliser but the Cappry defence held firm. Calvin Bradley got his second and Cappry’s second goal in the nineteenth minute with a header to the corner of the net. Bennie Gallen in the Cappry goal made a few good saves to deny the visitors. Noel O’ Donnell gave Bonagee a lifeline on the stroke of half time when he headed home following a series of corners. Cappry went further ahead in the fiftieth minute when Sean Mc Bride received the ball and he beat the defence and crossed the ball to Alan Getins who scored to the corner of the net. Bonagee tried to reduce the deficit creating numerous chances but to no avail. Cappry’s fourth goal came in the seventy-ninth minute when Sean Mc Bride received a pin point cross from Aaron Kelly, he beat the defence to once again cross for Alan Getins to score his second. Bennie Gallen made a wonder save in the eighty-second minute to keep the score as it was. Alan Getins and Calvin Bradley were best for Cappry. Goalkeeper John Carr was best for Bonagee. Referee: Paddy Duffy.



Milford United 1 v 2 Cranford United

Cranford came out on top in this local derby with Kevin Doherty scoring the winner with 15 minutes to go. In a dull first half Cranford looked the more likely to score only for some fine goalkeeping by John Matthews in the Milford net. At the start of the second half Cranford created a few good chances but the Milford defence made a few important blocks in the box and also cleared the ball off the line. The first goal came on the hour mark when Cathal Mc Gettigan burst forward and drove the ball to the top corner from 20 yards. Five minutes later a penalty was awarded to Cranford. Chris Carr calmly slotted the ball right down the middle of the goal. The winner came from a corner and overall Cranford deserved the 3 points. Best for Milford were John Matthews and Cathal Mc Gettigan and best for Cranford were Kevin Doherty and Andrew Mc Fadden.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Convoy Arsenal P v P Letterbarrow Celtic

(No Report, Match Postponed)



Drumoghill F.C. A v A Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

(No Report, Match Abandoned)



Glenea United 2 v 1 Gweedore Celtic

Glenea came out on top in this local clash, making sure all three points remained in Glasserchoo.

It was Gweedore who stuck the first blow in the 12th minute when Eamonn Mc Gee managed to deliver a great cross from a tight angle and veteran Tomas Diver got on the end to finish high to the net. Within three minutes Glenea had a chance to equalise when Ciaran Mc Fadden found space, his powerful shot was well saved by Michael Mc Kelvey in goals for Gweedore. The equaliser did come in the 18th minute when Mark Harley made a great run to the by-line and his inch perfect cross was met by Ciaran Mc Geady who picked out the top corner. Ciaran Mc Geady found himself through on goal again five minutes later, but not realising he had time, his hurried effort drifted wide. Gweedore were unlucky not to be in front again in the 37th minute, Odhran Mc Niallais unleashed a 30-yard strike that rattled the crossbar and Tomas Diver failed to capitalise on the rebound. The second half started with Ciaran Mc Geady having a strike from 12 yards with Mc Kelvey getting strong hands on it, happy to concede the corner. Glenea got their second goal in the 57th minute, Ciaran Mc Geady who was a thorn in the Gweedore defence all afternoon was brought down in the box and Darren Ferry made no mistake from the resulting penalty.

In the last 10 minutes both teams had chances to add to the scoreline. Gweedore had Ciaran Mc Hugh clip the post with a strike and Mc Niallais making Joe Coll pull off a top save while at the other end, Mc Geady and Ryan Mc Fadden made the Gweedore keeper pull off a few good saves. Ciaran Mc Geady and Odhran Mc Niallais were the standout players on the day.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Dunkineely Celtic 0 v 6 Swilly Rovers

This game kicked off at a cold but dry Darney Park and Swilly pushed from the start, creating a chance after only six minutes which was headed over the bar. Two minutes later Corey Byrne had to be at his best to get down to save to his right from a rasping shot. The breakthrough came for Swilly in the 18th minute when a shot from James Mc Cahill found the back of the net. Ten minutes later Swilly doubled their lead when Marty Mc Daid found the net after a mix-up in the Dunkineely defence. Swilly took advantage of their dominance ten minutes from half-time when Tyler Dunnion got on the end of a cross to slot home. Dunkineely started the 2nd half better but had few chances and Swilly extended their lead in the 55th minute when a corner was saved on the line only for Marty Doyle to convert the rebound. Swilly added another goal on 63 minutes, having been awarded a free kick on the edge of the box Tyler Dunnion stepped up and drove the kick under the Dunkineely wall and into the net. Swilly added their final goal ten minutes from the end when Matty Sweeney found the net. Dunkineely pushed for a goal and were awarded a free-kick from 20 yards which Mark Hutchinson hit, his effort was destined for the bottom corner but the Swilly keeper got down well to push the ball away. A good team performance from both sides.



Glenree United 0 v 7 Raphoe Town

Raphoe took this game by the scruff of the neck and played some fine passing football throughout earning themselves a deserved win. Raphoe took the lead after 15 minutes when a shot from Kyle Mullin hit the net and they got their second goal five minutes later when DJ Kelly swivelled on the edge of the box to find the top corner. Glenree were competing well around the pitch but couldn’t find a defence splitting pass to punish the visitors. In the 34th minute Raphoe got their third when a free-kick was whipped in an ended up in the net. The visitors again started the second half sharply and got their fourth goal from Paddy Kelly when a flick on at the near post landed right on his head to nod into the net in the 56th minute. The next goal came through DJ Kelly when he skipped past a few defenders to find the bottom corner in the 58th minute. Kelly completed his hat-trick in the 68th minute from the penalty spot. The final goal of the game came in the 84th minute when Kelly did well down the wing and found Darren Hughes who finished well.

Man of the match was John Manus Caldwell. Referee: Marty Mc Cauley



Gweedore United 2 v 4 Deele Harps

Deele Harps scored twice in each half to collect three points from their visit to Carrickboyle. They deservedly led 2-0 at the break but didn’t have thing all their own way as Gweedore United levelled within ten minutes of the start of the second half. But Deele were strong and went on to get two further goals to claim the points. Referee: Diego Rainey.



Lagan Harps 2 v 3 Whitestrand United

The game was a hard-fought encounter. Liam O' Riordan went close early on for Whitestrand with Ross Hamlyn replying for Lagan. Strand's Darren Ferry then forced Damien Mc Fadden into a fine save. Liam O' Riordan broke through on fifteen minutes to open the scoring for Whitestrand. They doubled their lead on thirty minutes when Kevin Loughrey converted a penalty. At this stage Whitestrand were well in control. Lagan began to get their act together and responded with John Rodgers heading home a Ross Hamlyn free-kick. The second half was a keenly fought with Lagan pressing hard for the equaliser. Josh Hay got on the end of a Ronan Carlin cross but Kyle Byrnes saved well. He then produced another fine save from a Ross Hamlyn free as Lagan pushed forward. Whitestrand then scored a crucial third with a swift counter-attack, Kevin Loughrey raced through from halfway to score. Lagan responded again with Ross Hamlyn scoring from another penalty. The final twenty minutes was end to end with Josh Hay and Jack Canning going close for Lagan with Darren Ferry and Kevin Loughrey threatening for Whitestrand. Best for Lagan were Seamie Cullen, Ruairi Crawford, Nicholas Nelis and Ciaran Cunningham. Best for Whitestrand were Ronan Morris, Kevin Loughrey and Darren Ferry. Referee: Seamie Ferry.

Saturday 16th November 2019

Glencar Inn Division One

Milford United Reserves 0 v 3 Arranmore United

Both sides started well, Brian Proctor put the visitors ahead after some good work down the right that ended with a good finish past Gallagher in the Milford nets. The Islanders doubled their lead midway through the first half after a cruel deflection somehow crept under Gallagher. Milford pushed to get back into the game with ex-manager Ciaron Gibbons coming close with what would have been a one in a million volley had it gone in. Ryan Campbell also came close. Milford competed well in the 2nd half but an Aiden Proctor goal 20 minutes into the 2nd half killed the game completely, it was a well-deserved strike, he had terrorised the Milford right side for much of the game. Milford introduced several subs towards the end but even the fresh legs of Corey Strain and Enda Merritt couldn't get Milford back into the game.

Glencar Celtic P v P Fintown Harps AFC

(No Report, Match Postponed)



Keadue Rovers Reserves 2 v 1 Strand Rovers

Keadue Reserves continued their recent good form to move 2nd in the table after this hard-fought victory over neighbours Strand Rovers on Saturday at Central Park. The visitors were quicker out of the blocks, both Shane O’ Donnell and Matthew O’ Donnell had good chances but both shot over the bar. Keadue got into it more after the opening ten minutes as both Peter Mc Gee and Jack Doherty got to the pace of the game and started ruling midfield. Michael Greene had the home side’s first good chance on eighteen minutes when his shot on the turn was saved by Kevin Mc Govern. It began to get scrappy half-way through the half but on twenty-five minutes a good run down the right wing by David Mc Carron ended up with a cross into the Keadue box where it deceived the defence and Doalty Boyle nipped in at the back post to score. Strand were the hungrier outfit in the opening half and despite a decent closing ten minutes from Keadue, where Luke Neely had a shot over the bar, they were good value for their lead. In the second half Keadue made a substitution at the start and were on the front foot straight away. On forty-seven minutes a free kick from Damien Hanlon was blocked on the line. The home side continued to press but Strand were holding firm. Keadue started to create openings following some good work and forced several set pieces. The pressure finally paid off after sixty-six minutes when Adam Neely’s free-kick was fumbled and Damien Hanlon followed up to poke it over the line for the equaliser. Keadue were now dominating and Shaun Yank Boyle had a great chance on seventy-four minutes but fired over. It looked like ending in a draw when after a corner-kick Damien Hanlon fired low to the net in a crowded penalty box. In injury time Keadue almost added a third but it went just wide. It ended in a deserved victory for Keadue. Best for the visitors were Matthew O’ Donnell, Shane O’Donnell, Doalty Boyle and David McCarron, while best for Keadue were Damien Hanlon, Luke Neely, Michael Greene and Malachi Boyle. Referee: George Clinton.



Kildrum Tigers Reserves P v P Glenea United Reserves

(No Report, Match Postponed)



Old Orchard Division Two

Cranford United Reserves 0 v 3 Copany Rovers

Copany Rovers overcame Cranford United Reserves in this basement match at Cranford Park. In fact they led 3-0 at the interval and never looked back. The visitors knew that a victory would keep them in touch with the sides above them in the table and they produced a decent performance to do just that. They are now on six points alongside Cranford with a game less played. Ballybofey United Reserves are next on nine points.



Drumkeen United Reserves 4 v 0 Drumbar F.C.

Drumkeen got back to winning ways with a good victory against visitors Drumbar on Saturday afternoon. The visitors had been in good form in recent weeks but they found Drumkeen just too strong on the day. Rory Gildea opened the scoring for Drumkeen with a great 35-yard free-kick midway through the first half. Ryan Feeney added a second goal before half time. Drumbar tried hard throughout but it wasn't to be their day. Aaron Doherty added two second-half goals to claim all three points and complete a good day for the home team. Good team efforts from both teams in a good sporting contest played on another cold day at St Patrick's Park.

Results



Saturday 16th November 2019

Glencar Inn Division One

Milford United Reserves 0 v 3 Arranmore United

Glencar Celtic P v P Fintown Harps AFC

Keadue Rovers Reserves 2 v 1 Strand Rovers

Kildrum Tigers Reserves P v P Glenea United Reserves



Old Orchard Division Two

Cranford United Reserves 0 v 3 Copany Rovers

Drumkeen United Reserves 4 v 0 Drumbar F.C.



Sunday 17th November 2019

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Cappry Rovers 4 v 1 Bonagee United

Milford United 1 v 2 Cranford United



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Convoy Arsenal P v P Letterbarrow Celtic

Drumoghill F.C. A v A Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Glenea United 2 v 1 Gweedore Celtic



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Dunkineely Celtic 0 v 6 Swilly Rovers

Glenree United 0 v 7 Raphoe Town

Gweedore United 2 v 4 Deele Harps

Lagan Harps 2 v 3 Whitestrand United







Fixtures

Saturday 23rd November 2019

Voodoo Venue Cup K.O. 2p.m.

Strand Rovers v Copany Rovers

Castlefin Celtic Reserves v Drumkeen United Reserves

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves v Oldtown Celtic

Glencar Celtic v Cappry Rovers Reserves



Sunday 24th November 2019

Ulster Junior Cup K.O. 1.30p.m.

Lifford Celtic v Cavan Town

Ballybofey United v Castlefin Celtic

Drumkeen United v Kildrum Tigers

Aileach F.C. v Milford United

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Buncrana Hearts

Greencastle F.C. v Donegal Town

Cockhill Celtic v Convoy Arsenal

Keadue Rovers v Illies Celtic



Ulster Junior Shield

Glengad F.C. v Arranmore United

Quigleys Point Swifts v Lagan Harps

Glenea United Reserves v Dunlewey Celtic



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division K.O. 2p.m.

Cranford United v Bonagee United



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Glenea United v Letterbarrow Celtic

Gweedore Celtic v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Rathmullan Celtic v St. Catherines

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Whitestrand United v Dunkineely Celtic

Deele Harps v Curragh Athletic

Raphoe Town v Gweedore United

Swilly Rovers v Glenree United