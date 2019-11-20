BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Naomh Conaill Abú. They were magnificent

There is only one place to start this week. Naomh Conaill Abú. They were magnificent on Saturday night and are now in a really great position to follow in the footsteps of Gaoth Dobhair and take the Ulster club title.

Their win over Scotstown was a great team performance and huge credit must go to manager Martin Regan and his management team. They never lossed the cool, even when Clontibret got it back to two points, his team gathered themselves again and went up the field and kicked a few points.

They always had enough and there were some great performances. Midfield, in particular, was very strong. Leo (McLoone) is playing better than ever and he was in total control, while his partner Ciaran Thompson kicked two massive points.

And young Eoghan McGettigan at centre-half-forward really came good. I had seen him play like that in Bundoran earlier in the summer and he was brilliant on the night. They were able to cope even after losing their full-back AJ Gallagher to a black card. Technically it was probably correct, but it was harsh. Vinnie Corey just turned him.

But the defence was good, restricting Conor McManus to just one point from play. The three point margin at the end did not reflect their dominance. There is no reason why they can't go on and finish the job now.

They will meet Kilcoo of Down, managed by Mickey Moran, who is a defensive coach and plays men behind the ball, but they can take points from distance.

They were lucky enough to get over Derrygonnelly, who would have won if they had had a freetaker. Which was a pity because it would have been nice to see a Naomh Conaill-Derrygonnelly final.

It's great credit to Naomh Conaill to be here after losing two county finals. I imagine they won't mind where the final is played - Clones, Armagh or Omagh. They are ready for it.

It is great for Donegal and having two clubs in the Ulster final in consecutive years is special. And when you think about it, it could have been three with Kilcar almost making it two years ago. It says a lot about the strength of our clubs and St Eunans are strong enough to be included too.

When you think about it, Glenswilly have also been in an Ulster Club final so it has been a good decade for club football in the county.

I felt sorry for Buncrana on Saturday night. They seem to have lost their way in the second half in the Junior final. They are better than that.

Also St Nauls ran into a train on Sunday in Galbally in the Ulster Intermediate semi-final. I was listening to this game on the radio. Galbally are obviously a very good side and more like a senior team.

CONGRATULATIONS

Congratulations to the Donegal Masters who were presented with their All-Ireland medals on Saturday night in Letterkenny. I'm told Val Murray and his charges enjoyed their night.

This Saturday night it will be the younger brigade who will be honoured with the annual Donegal Awards Banquet. It is fitting that Michael Murphy and Geraldine McLaughlin are getting the player awards, well deserved. And it will be a night to remember as well for David Walsh and Frank McGlynn as they are honoured for their service to Donegal.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell