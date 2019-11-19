A night of celebration in Killybegs at the Ulster Athletics Star Awards Banquet

The Bay View Hotel, Killybegs was the venue for the 15th Gala Ulster Athletics Star Awards Banquet and Presentations on Friday night.

Four athletes from each of the nine Ulster Counties were honoured as well as the Senior, Junior and Master Athletes of the Year and Ulster Athletics' Hall of Fame inductee.

Some of the dignitaries who attended were Leas-Ceann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher T.D., Cllr Michael Naughton and the President of Athletics Northern Ireland Ian Taylor.

The Donegal recipients of the Juvenile Awards were Riona Doherty, Finn Valley AC; Eoin Boyle, Tír Chonaill AC; Cassie Lagan, Finn Valley AC and Chris Kearns, Finn Valley AC.

Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley AC, was the recipient of the Senior Male Award and Noreen Bonner, Finn Valley was the Master Women athlete of the year and Eamon Giles, Cranford was inducted into the Ulster Athletics Hall of Fame.

