Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Naomh Conaill captain Ciaran Thompson is Donegal player of the championship

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta reveals winner of Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh 2019

Ciaran Thompson

Ciaran Thompson in action in the county final against Gaoth Dobhair

Reporter:

Reporter

Naomh Conaill captain Ciaran Thomspon has been named Donegal player of the championship.

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta has announced that Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh 2019 will be presented to the midfielder on Saturday at the Donegal GAA Banquet.


Ciaran, 24, is also on the county panel. He’s currently studying in Letterkenny IT, where he’s in the final year of a degree in Sport and Exercise Performance. 

Thompson said: “I’m delighted to receive this prestigious award.  I’d like to thank my teammates, coaches and management in Naomh Conaill for all their support.”


Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh is presented each year to the player of the Donegal Championship, as selected by a committee of 12 sports journalists in the county, chaired by Damien Ó Dónaill of RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.


Announcing the winner today on Barrscéalta on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, Damien said:

“Ciaran was chosen, in particular, for his performance at the end of this year’s championship. The final between Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair had to be played three times to separate the teams, and Ciaran, as captain of Naomh Conaill, showed tremendous leadership, which was crucial to their win.


“He’s a talented player, improving year after year, and able to create inspirational scores off his left foot when needed.  He’s a workhorse in midfield for Naomh Conaill, and he’s very deserving of this award.”


Edel Ní Chuireáin, Manager of RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta in Donegal, said:

“The GAA brings communities together, and helps to build community spirit.  Séamus Mac Géidigh understood how important that was, and so it’s fitting that for the fourth year in a row this year’s award will go to a young man from a Gaeltacht club.  Communities, particularly rural communities, need leaders like this, and I’d like to congratulate Ciaran Thompson on this well-deserved award.”


Broadcaster Séamus Mac Géidigh was synonymous with Donegal GAA, and the voice of Gaelic Games in that county until his untimely death in 2016.  This award was established to honour his memory. Recipients to date are Michael Murphy, Mark McHugh, and Odhrán Mac Niallais.


Ciaran will be presented with the award at the annual Donegal GAA County Banquet and Award night on Saturday, 23 November. 

The award was created by sculptor Redmond Herrity using Donegal Granite carved in the shape of Errigal, with an image of Séamus engraved to the front.  

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie