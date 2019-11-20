Contact

Donegal rally driver to get €15,000 in support after being short-listed for major award

Chris Ashmore

Donegal town’s David Kelly has been shortlisted for the Top 3 Young Irish Rally drivers - and in doing so has secured a minimum of €15,000 support towards his Rallying in 2020. 

Nine candidates from all over Ireland made their way to Dublin for the interview stages of the Billy Coleman Award. 

All drivers faced an interview panel were they were asked questions on their plan for 2020, their fitness program and media strategy for the upcoming year.

Kelly has now been selected into the top three with the winner being announced in early December.

“I am absolutely honored to have been shortlisted for this award, it’s a dream come true,” says Kelly. 

The winner will receive funding over €100,000 to progress their motorsport career. 

All candidates now are automatically entered into the Motorsport Ireland Academy for 2020 where they will receive driving tuition, fitness tuition and media support. 

Kelly’s standout achievements during 2019 include winning the junior category of the Fastnet Rally. 

He also had wins on the Cavan and Midland Stages rally events, as well as claiming second overall in the junior section of the Killarney Rally of the Lakes. 

The Donegal driver, who works as a purchasing manager in his family’s construction business, also competed outside Ireland, taking part in four rounds of the BTRDA Fiesta ST Trophy. 

Also shortlisted with Kelly are Derek Mackarel and Josh McErlean.

Derek Mackarel won the 16A class in the 2019 Valvoline Motorsport Ireland National Forestry Rally Championship. 

In doing so, the 23-year-old claimed a hat-trick of wins, including when switching from his Vauxhall Nova to an Opel Adam R2 for the final round of the championship in Cork. Mackarel is also a multiple National Navigation Champion.

Josh McErlean won the Junior British Rally Championship in his Peugeot 208 R2 following maximum scores on the West Cork, Pirelli International and Ulster Rallies. 

The 20-year-old Co Derry driver also took a class win on the opening round of the Valvoline National Forestry Championship in January in Carrick-On-Suir. Josh is in his second year studying Mechanical Engineering at Ulster University.

John Naylor, President of Motorsport Ireland, said: “All the nominees for the Billy Coleman Award were of an outstanding calibre this year – and David, Derek, and Josh are thoroughly deserving finalists.”

The Billy Coleman Award was created in the year 2000 to help young Irish rally drivers take the next step into international rallying and emulate the achievements of the great Billy Coleman.The first recipient of the award, Rory Galligan, certainly fulfilled that ambition and competed as a works driver for Peugeot and Mitsubishi. Subsequent winners have continued that success, including 5 British Rally Championship titles and Junior World Rally Championship successes.

Sport Ireland fully recognises motorsport and are a partner in the award scheme ensuring a much improved package and giving the award higher status. 

