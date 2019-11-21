Glenties on the cusp of Ulster Glory

After their excellent display in last weekend’s Ulster Club semi-final - when Glenties beat Monaghan title holders Clontibret - the Donegal champions can look forward with controlled optimism to their Ulster final with Kilcoo on the weekend after next.

Late in the semi-final, Glenties survived a few anxious moments, but after completely dominating the first quarter of the game and building up a comprehensive lead the Donegal side were much the better team and their winning margin certainly did not flatter them. Taking the long way round in winning the Donegal championship after their two drawn finals has in no way affected the ability of Glenties to perform admirably and in winning against Clontibret, this was possibly the Glenties sides most impressive outing this year.

Over the years Glenties have produced many outstanding footballers. Leo Mc Loone, affectionately known as “Big Leo “was a great competitor, and he had much reason to be very proud on Saturday when “young Leo “gave a man of the match performance.

Frankie Campbell was another Glenties man who was a class player, who didn’t always get fair play from the Donegal selectors who, it can be contended, in those days were more noted for their parochial allegiance than their ability to analyse a quality player .

Terence Craig was another top class forward who was good enough to play at the top level.

Daniel Mc Geehan was a very fine goalkeeper and while he was small for a man in that position I never remember Daniel having a poor match for club or county.

Strategy

The current Glenties squad are very well balanced with a great mix of youth and experience, and in manager Martin Regan they have someone at the helm with an ability to implement a horses for courses strategy from game to game.

This was once again very much in evidence against Clontibret when his decision to place Jeaic Mac Ceallbhui on Monaghan’s All-Star forward Conor Mc Manus paid rich dividends. The young Glenties player had a fine game and did a much better job on Conor than many more vaunted inter county defenders when charged with the enviable task of trying to keep tabs on Mc Manus.

Young Eoghan Mc Gettigan had another excellent outing; he is an outstanding prospect who must definitely be on Donegal manager Declan Bonner’s radar at this stage.

Ciaran Thompson, the team captain, is having an excellent year and his ability to turn, and feign before going one way and then the other before kicking an inspirational point would lift any team.

Before their first county final against Gweedore I noticed an unabashed assuredness among the Glenties supporters, and this was certainly very much in the teams make up also.

This Glenties side have determination personified which makes them such difficult opponents, and while they have a very solid defence they showed in winning last Saturday night that they also have lots of ability going forward.

Final

As they prepare for their first Ulster final since 2010, Glenties look more than capable of emulating Gaoth Dobhair’s excellent achievement of last year by keeping the Ulster club title in Donegal.

Next week we hope to have an in depth look at what should be a special final between Down winners Kilcoo and Glenties.

The other two Donegal clubs in action last weekend, St.Nauls and Buncrana, were beaten which was disappointing for both teams and their loyal followers.

Both clubs did have much success at local level and the experience of playing in Ulster should no doubt stand to them in the New Year.

The Mountcharles side have two players who I expect to see in the Donegal jersey in 2020.

Brendan Mc Cole impressed playing county football this year and has the ability to make an impact at this level while young Peadar Mogan is a fine prospect, who is both intelligent and versatile and would be a real addition to the county squad.

Regarding the timing of games at this time of year, last Saturday night it was wrong to bring followers to Omagh for a 7.00 pm throw in on a dark and cold winter evening and this was not the correct time to play a game of such significance. Compromise Rules

I was surprised and disappointed to hear that there is a very real chance that these games will be resurrected again in 2020.

The level of on field thuggery on display was dreadful when Ireland and Australia first played in Dublin some years ago.

With so much talk about the difficulty with getting a master fixture programme the addition of this concept is difficult to fathom and other than providing a junket for a small segment of players and officials it will, if it does take place, be of no benefit to Gaelic games here or in Australia.

FORMER DONEGAL CAPTAIN PAURIC MCSHEA'S COLUMN APPEARS WEEKLY IN THE DONEGAL POST.