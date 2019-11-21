Naomh Conaill can go all the way in Ulster - Neil McGee

Neil McGee, the three time All-Star full-back and an Ulster Club Championship winner with Gaoth Dobhair last year, is backing Naomh Conaill to win Ulster this season.

McGee, 34, who also confirmed in recent days that he is going to stay on for one more year with Donegal, has been very impressed with the Donegal champions in their Ulster campaign so far.

Naomh Conaill face Kilcoo from Down in the Ulster Senior Club final on Sunday week, in Healy Park in Omagh.

“Naomh Conaill played very well on Saturday night against Clontibret,” he ssaid.

“They were much the better team and should have won by more.

“They have a very good defensive set-up and they are hard to break down.

“ They are playing well all over the field.

“The three games with us in the county final have really stood to them and they gained a lot from those games.

“The Castlerahan game was just a matter of getting over the line before they had a break to prepare for Clontibret.”

Gaoth Dobhair defeated Crossmaglen Rangers in the semi-final last season before going on to defeat Scotstown from Monaghan in the final to become only the second Donegal club to win the provincial championship.

McGee’s Gaoth Dobhair then went on to give Corofin, the Galway and Connacht champions, a stern test before bowing out in the All-Ireland semi-final.

“I didn’t see Kilcoo’s game with Derrygonnelly but they have been knocking on the door for a number of years and of course they are managed by Mickey Moran and we all know his track record with Slaughtneill,” McGee said.

“But the way Naomh Conaill are playing and given their defensive system I think it is going to take a very good team to beat them.

“The young lads that have come in this year have done very well and they are getting better with every game. I fancy them to win Ulster.”

McGee also confirmed he was staying on with the county and was going to give it a go for another year.

“I’m injury free and the body is in good shape,” he said.

“I have been lucky down the years that I’ve had no serious injuries and I escaped the knife.

Except for the odd niggle and bruise here and there I have been very lucky on the injury front so I’m going to give it another year and see how I get on.”

He was 34 last week and on the back of a good club championship campaign with Gaoth Dobhair it is a good call, especially with the experience of Frank McGlynn missing from the dressing room.