Micheál Naughton disappointed at Ladies All-Star selection

Geraldine McLaughlin loses out again

Geraldine McLaughlin story on All-Stars

Donegal forward, Geraldine McLaughlin

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Geraldine McLaughlin’s failure to make the 2019 Ladies TG4 All-Star team was met with a mixture of dismay and disappointment when the team was announced on Saturday.
Unbelievably once again the Termon A ace, recognised as one of the best forwards in the game over the last five to six years, has been overlooked by the All-Star selection committee.
McLaughlin along with Rachel Kearns, Mayo, and Eimear Scally, Cork, were the three nominees for the full forward position with Kearns claiming the No. 14 shirt.
Former Donegal manager Micheál Naughton, a member of the Ladies Gaelic Association central council, was among those who were disappointed that McLaughlin did not make the 2019 team.
“I’m very disappointed for Geraldine because she is one of the best forwards to ever play the game,” said the former All-Ireland Intermediate Championship winning manager.
“It is very disappointing. Should Geraldine McLaughlin be an All-Star? Most definitely yes but the reality is you have to make the last four in the championship to make the selection.

Micheál Naughton  


“If you look at this year’s team it is made up of players from Dublin, Galway, Mayo and Cork, the last four in the championship.
“I don’t think it is fair when you are leaving out a player of the quality of Geraldine McLaughlin.”
The former manager and now top administrator went on to explain that the TG4 Ladies All-Stars are different from the PWC GAA All-Stars in that a player can only be named in a position they play.
And unlike the GAA All-Stars which are selected by journalists, the Ladies All-Stars are selected by officials from the Ladies Gaelic Association.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

