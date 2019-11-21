Donegal GAA Masters are presented with their All-Ireland medals

The cream of the Over 40 footballers in Donegal gathered in McGettigan’s Hotel, Letterkenny on Saturday night to receive their All-Ireland Masters medals after they eclipsed the Dubs back in September to become the first-time winners of the Mick Loftus Cup.

With a panel of over 40, almost all were present for the medal presentation which was a relaxed affair.

When asked to be MC for the occasion I was a bit worried but I needn’t have been. These boys were out to relax and enjoy the night and enjoy it they did.

Con O'Meara made the short journey from Sligo to represent the National Masters' GAA committee, and Frankie Doherty was present to represent the Donegal GAA Co. Board.

The All-Ireland win for the Donegal Masters came after four years of preparation and central to the win was the work put in by Paul Gallagher of Naomh Muire.

On Saturday night Paul outlined how the idea of resurrecting Donegal's interest in the competition came about. “Sitting at home in November 2015 watching Tyrone Masters beat Galway Masters on Irish TV and asking the question, Why does Donegal not have a team?

“From there the journey began on the quest of winning the All-Ireland Masters title, a four year journey that we thought at one stage this year, it would not be our year . . . again, but we dug deep and the quest was fulfilled,” said Gallagher, who said that it had been a great journey from having only a few lads at the start to having over 50 at training on a regular basis.

Sponsorship was secured with Warehouse in Letterkenny coming on board and as they say, the rest is history.

DR MICK LOFTUS

On Saturday night Con O'Meara congratulated them on defeating Dublin and he read out a special message from Dr Mick Loftus, the man who was the chief instigitator of Masters football.

The message read:

“I’m writing to offer my warmest congratulations to Donegal Gaelic Masters footballers, worthy All-Ireland Masters Champions 2019 and first time winners of the Dr Michael Loftus Trophy. I am deeply honoured that the Gaelic Masters has chosen to associate my name with this prestigious trophy. Unfortunately I am unable to be with you this evening but be assured I am with you all in spirit as you celebrate.

“Awareness of the importance of healthy ageing has come to the fore in recent times. The scientific evidence is robust, as we get older, maintenance of fitness and involvement in sport is so important to ensure physical and mental health. The ethos of the Masters Association embodies this concept; I strongly feel involvement in sport should continue for everyone over the lifetime. This was the primary driver for me as a General Practitioner, when we originally established this association.

“Having said that, an aspect of this tournament which gives me greatest pleasure are the social bonds which are built and maintained through involvement in the Gaelic Masters Association. What stands out from reports and pictures on social media is the spirit of friendship and community shared between all involved and their families. It is particularly heart-warming to see the enthusiasm and pride of young people supporting family and county, as they watch a superb example of positive ageing!

“I must acknowledge it is long overdue and an encouraging step that this competition has been officially sanctioned by the GAA for the first time in a decade. This is a direct result of the hard work and perseverance of National Chairperson John Pat Sheridan and the Gaelic Masters Association Officers. I commend them for their determination and vision,” said Dr Loftus, who congratulated all involved with the Donegal success.

“I have no doubt the Dr Michael Loftus Trophy is enjoying its stay in the beautiful hills of Donegal. Look after it and don’t forget . . . You don’t stop playing football because you get old; you get old because you stopped playing football.”

There were special presentations for managers Val Murray and Liam Breen and for Ronan Steed and Christopher Doherty for their work as physio and PRO. There was also a special presentation to David McShane, who would have loved to have been part of the team this year, but was forced out through illness, but remained part of the backroom team.

The Donegal Masters have added their tuppence worth to what has been Donegal’s greatest decade in the history of the Gaelic Athletic Association - five Ulster titles, two All-Irelands, two National League (Div 2) titles, an All-Ireland final appearance at U-21, senior and minor (a first ever).

It is onwards and upwards and the Donegal Masters are now the team to beat in 2020. And with Gerry McGill committed to travel from Carlow again and willing to take Patrick McConigley (qualified next year) with him on the trip, the future is looking good on all fronts for Donegal.