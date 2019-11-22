Competitors enjoy another impressive day at Deane’s

It was a great day’s jumping at Deane’s Equestrian Centre last Sunday with plenty of action and lots of clear rounds.

The course looked challenging with plenty of turns but the riders got to grips with it and many jumped clear.

The Final Day takes place on November 24 and there are a number of riders on maximum points, they are Laura Diver on Chance, Dominika Czibla on Blue, Lucy Stewart on Dedo, Ruth Stack on Penny with many more just a clear round behind so it’s all to play for on the Final Day

The Starter Stakes, 40cm and 50cm Class riders all had great rounds with only one or two wobbles.

Oisin Boyle on Spirit flew around the course and Leah Conaghan on George was nervous to start but finished well, by the end of the class all riders had jumped clear.

The 60cm Class had a total of four clear rounds, Dominika Czibla on Blue jumped a lovely round while Ally McClay on Amadeus had to work hard for her rosette.

Carla Del Burgo on Tilly flew around the course and made light work of the white boxes.

In the 70cm Class the trip from Castlederg was worth while as Sean McMenamin on Lacey picked up a well deserved clear round rosette.

Dominika Czibla on Blue and Lucy Stewart on Dedo were in the rosettes again. Laura Diver on Chance had a few heart in mouth moments but were clear. Hollie Bradley on Breezy jump a fantastic round making the course look easy.

In the 80cm Class Danielle Green on Rodney jumped a great round and Ally McClay this time riding Freya also picked up a clear round rosette.

The 90cm had a lovely clear round from Cyndi Graham on Katie while the 1m Class saw another clear round from Amy Gardner on Ruby. There were no clears in the 1.10m Class.

Many thanks to all the helpers and Judge Alex Deane on the day. The Autumn League Final takes place on November 24.

The same Horse and Rider combination must compete in two of the first 3 Sundays to be eligible for the prizes on the Final Day. All horse and riders welcome to compete. For further details check Facebook Deanes Farm or contact Alex on 074 9737160.

Results

Clear Rounds

Starter Stakes

Anna McGlynn, George, Keeloges

Katie Diver, Spirit, Lough Eske

Dean Burgess, Truffles, Bruckless

Lauren Walker, Meenarillagh, St John’s Pt

Oisin Boyle, Spirit, Bruckless

Colleen McGlynn, Tango, Ballydevitt

Aine Murphy, Barnes, Truffles

Shauna McCole, Beauty, Portnoo

Leah Conaghan, George, Dungloe

40cm Class

Chloe McCloskey, Carrick, Meenarilagh

Sarah Meehan, Tango, Kilcar

Shauna McCole, Portnoo, Beauty

50cm Class

Carla Del Burgo , Tilly, Spain/Donegal

Danielle Green, Chester, Laghey

Sarah Meehan, Tango, Kilcar

Joanna Langley, Biscuit, Dublin

Amy Boal, Inver, George

Dominika Czibla, Blue, Meenarillagh

60cm Class

Dominika Czibla, Blue, Donegal

Carla Del Burgo, Tilly, Spain/Donegal

Ally McClay, Amadeus, Laghey

Hollie Bradley, Inver, Orchid

70cm Class

Lucy Stewart, Dedo, Mountcharles

Ruth Stack, Penny, Letterbarrow,

Laura Diver, Chance, Lough Eske

Barry McGlynn, Daisy, Keelogs

Sean McMenamin, Lacey, Castlederg

Hollie Bradley, Breezy, Inver

Dominika Czibla, Blue, Donegal

Joanna Langley, Breezy, Dublin

80cm Class

Lucy Stewart, Dedo, Mountcharles

Laura Diver, Chance, Lough Eske

Danielle Green, Rodney, Donegal

Ally McClay, Freya, Laghey

90cm Class

Cyndi Graham, Katie, St. John’s Pt.



1m Class

Amy Gardner, Ruby, Rockhill