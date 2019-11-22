Competitors enjoy another impressive day at Deane’s

Contact
Pictured at Deane's Equestrian Centre are some of those who competed in the 60cm Class last Sunday - Clodagh Breslin, Carla Del Burgo, Hollie Bradle and Dominika Czibla
It was a great day’s jumping at Deane’s Equestrian Centre last Sunday with plenty of action and lots of clear rounds.
The course looked challenging with plenty of turns but the riders got to grips with it and many jumped clear.
The Final Day takes place on November 24 and there are a number of riders on maximum points, they are Laura Diver on Chance, Dominika Czibla on Blue, Lucy Stewart on Dedo, Ruth Stack on Penny with many more just a clear round behind so it’s all to play for on the Final Day
The Starter Stakes, 40cm and 50cm Class riders all had great rounds with only one or two wobbles.
Oisin Boyle on Spirit flew around the course and Leah Conaghan on George was nervous to start but finished well, by the end of the class all riders had jumped clear.
The 60cm Class had a total of four clear rounds, Dominika Czibla on Blue jumped a lovely round while Ally McClay on Amadeus had to work hard for her rosette.
Carla Del Burgo on Tilly flew around the course and made light work of the white boxes.
In the 70cm Class the trip from Castlederg was worth while as Sean McMenamin on Lacey picked up a well deserved clear round rosette.
Dominika Czibla on Blue and Lucy Stewart on Dedo were in the rosettes again. Laura Diver on Chance had a few heart in mouth moments but were clear. Hollie Bradley on Breezy jump a fantastic round making the course look easy.
In the 80cm Class Danielle Green on Rodney jumped a great round and Ally McClay this time riding Freya also picked up a clear round rosette.
The 90cm had a lovely clear round from Cyndi Graham on Katie while the 1m Class saw another clear round from Amy Gardner on Ruby. There were no clears in the 1.10m Class.
Many thanks to all the helpers and Judge Alex Deane on the day. The Autumn League Final takes place on November 24.
The same Horse and Rider combination must compete in two of the first 3 Sundays to be eligible for the prizes on the Final Day. All horse and riders welcome to compete. For further details check Facebook Deanes Farm or contact Alex on 074 9737160.
Results
Clear Rounds
Starter Stakes
Anna McGlynn, George, Keeloges
Katie Diver, Spirit, Lough Eske
Dean Burgess, Truffles, Bruckless
Lauren Walker, Meenarillagh, St John’s Pt
Oisin Boyle, Spirit, Bruckless
Colleen McGlynn, Tango, Ballydevitt
Aine Murphy, Barnes, Truffles
Shauna McCole, Beauty, Portnoo
Leah Conaghan, George, Dungloe
40cm Class
Chloe McCloskey, Carrick, Meenarilagh
Sarah Meehan, Tango, Kilcar
Shauna McCole, Portnoo, Beauty
50cm Class
Carla Del Burgo , Tilly, Spain/Donegal
Danielle Green, Chester, Laghey
Sarah Meehan, Tango, Kilcar
Joanna Langley, Biscuit, Dublin
Amy Boal, Inver, George
Dominika Czibla, Blue, Meenarillagh
60cm Class
Dominika Czibla, Blue, Donegal
Carla Del Burgo, Tilly, Spain/Donegal
Ally McClay, Amadeus, Laghey
Hollie Bradley, Inver, Orchid
70cm Class
Lucy Stewart, Dedo, Mountcharles
Ruth Stack, Penny, Letterbarrow,
Laura Diver, Chance, Lough Eske
Barry McGlynn, Daisy, Keelogs
Sean McMenamin, Lacey, Castlederg
Hollie Bradley, Breezy, Inver
Dominika Czibla, Blue, Donegal
Joanna Langley, Breezy, Dublin
80cm Class
Lucy Stewart, Dedo, Mountcharles
Laura Diver, Chance, Lough Eske
Danielle Green, Rodney, Donegal
Ally McClay, Freya, Laghey
90cm Class
Cyndi Graham, Katie, St. John’s Pt.
1m Class
Amy Gardner, Ruby, Rockhill
