All the news from Donegal's golf clubs

The evenings are much shorter and the weather is wintry to say the least, but there's still plenty happening on the county's golf courses.

Here's a round-up of this week's news from Donegal's golf clubs:

Letterkenny

Matchplay: The finals of the Club Matchplay have now come to their conclusion, a little later than was planned for but in light of the inclement weather of late, it is understandable.

The singles final was contested on Saturday past between Eunan McGarrigle and Greg Magee. Eunan reached the final after beating Patrick Mc Gowan in the semi-final while Greg defeated Noel Duggan to reach the final.

On the day Greg’s form deserted him and Eunan had a comfortable victory in the end. Winning the club Championship this year is just reward for Eunan and it was a case of 3rd time lucky . He was beaten in the final in 2017 and the semi final last year - congrats Eunan and Greg and all other members who took part in this year’s competition.

The Doubles final took place the previous Saturday between the pairings of Peter Dobson/Patrick OKane and Michael Nelis/ Charlie McLaughlin.

This was a very evenly contested final and it went all the way to the 18th Green before Peter and Patrick could declare themselves Club Champions for 2019. Again congrats to all members who contributed to a successful competition again this year.

results: The Wednesday Open on November 13 was won by Tommy Greally (16.4) with a score of 35 pts. Patrick O'Kane (12.0) was runner up with 34 pts. (bot) and Columba Crawford (29.7) took third place.

There was a big turnout for the Saturday Open. Jack O'Brien (15.6) took in a great winning score of 44 pts. Jack had two birdies, on the 4th and the 16th along with 8 pars. Josef Dadon (25.3) was not far behind to take runner up with 41 pts. (bot) and Chris Wuertz (26.2) took third place. Gross went to Eamonn McGlinchey (5.2) with 39 pts.

The Sunday Members Open 17/11/19 had a very big turnout. Colm Flood (18.3) was the winner with a good score of 41 pts. (bot) Colm took 6 pars out of the course. Michael Collum (5.4) was runner up and Jason Coyle (21.8) was third with 39 pts. Gross went to Don Ponsonby (5.2) with 37 pts.

The excellent scores being posted and the numbers taking part in competitions is testament to how well the golf course is coping with the wet weather.

OTHER NEWS: The 25 Card Drive continues every Wednesday night. Members and friends are welcome to join. The very popular Winter Quiz continues every Friday night at 10pm throughout the winter.

Dunfanaghy

Results: Gents Club Stableford, Sunday, November 17, 1st Danny Sweeney (13) 38pts, 2nd Pat Bonner (14) 36 pts BOT, Gross: Keith Lapsley (5) 27 pts, 3rd Kevin James (15) 36 pts BOT.

Front Nine: Patrick Hunter (20) 24 pts, Back Nine: John McNulty (10) 20 pts BOT, ​ CSS: 36 pts.

Gents Open Stroke, Saturday, November 16, 1st John Chambers (8) 67, 2nd Dominic Bogues (12) 68 BOT, CSS: 67.

Gents Open Stableford, Wednesday, November 13, 1st Tony McGilloway (10) 42 pts, 2nd Colin Higgs (9) 37 pts, CSS: 36 pts.



Bundoran

Hamper Results: November 16/17, 1st: Pauric McShea - 41 points, 2nd: Eamon McGloin - 37 points (Break of Tie), 3rd: Eamon Carty - 37 points (BOT), 4th: Leslie Keaney - 37 points (BOT).

Daily Prize (Sun): James Keenan - 37 points (BOT), CSS: 69 Sat, 69 Sun.

Rosapenna

Christmas Hamper: The first of the three Christmas Hampers was played for last Sunday on the Old Tom Morris Links. The winner with 38pts was Marty Carlin (10*). The runner up was Sean Boyce (7*) with 37pts. The gross winner was Michael Bradley (4) with 29 gross pts. Third place was Albert Strain (17*) with 36pts.

The front nine winner was Pete McBride Snr (17) with 19pts bot and the back nine winner was Johnny Connor (15*) with 20pts bot. Two's - Sean Boyce, Garvin Toye, Martin Carlin and Mark Bradley with €19.50 Pavilion Golf Shop credit each.

The next Christmas Hamper will be played for this coming Sunday, November 24.

Tee Times: With the shorter days and the increase of society outings tee times are vital in the winter months, contact The Pavilion Golf Shop on 00353 (0)74 915 5000 or by email golf@rosapenna.ie for all weekend bookings.

Winter Rules: Six inch placing not nearer the hole on fairways only is now in effect.

Winter Scramble Series: The most recent Winter Scramble event took place on Saturday with the results as follows:

Old Tom Morris Links, 1st S Boyce, R McGlinchey, C McEldowney & P McEldowney with 105pts; 2nd A Cannon, T Spence, A Bradley & G Hughes with 104pts; 3rd C Doran, Cliona Murphy, K Gallagher & S Buchanan with 103pts; 4th M Boyle, S Moloney, B Faulkner & M Ferry with 102pts; 5th K Gallagher, J McGee, G Henderson & S McCoy with 100pts bot; 6th E McGroddy, P McBride Snr, K McGee & MM McBride with 100pts; 7th S Glackin, P O'Donnell, G McHugh & M O'Donnell with 99pts.

Sandy Hills Links, 1st G Loveridge, D James, R Kenny & J Shortt with 102pts; 2nd D Gault, C Guy, P Kennedy & I Lapsley with 101pts; 3rd H Wright, C Dunn, K Dunn & M Dunn with 99pts; 4th D McGarvey, C McGonagle, E Sharkey & J Gillespie with 98pts bot; 5th S Whyte, M McGill, B Bayton & P Morrison with 98pts bot; 6th C McMenamin, C Breen, L Breen & S Breen with 98pts

The next Winter Scramble Series will take place on Saturday, November 30 with a scramble on each championship links (Sandy Hills Links at 10am & the Old Tom Morris Links at 11am). A number of spaces are still available via rosapenna.ie.

End of Year Presentation: This event will take place on Saturday, Dec 7.

Pick Up Game: This coming Sunday, November 24, the pick up game will start at 11am. There is no need to book, just show up on the day 15-20 mins before the first tee time and put your name down in the Golf Shop.

Fixtures: November, Saturday 23 - Downings GAA Classic; Sunday 24 - Christmas Hamper 2/3; Saturday 30 - Winter Scramble Series.



Portsalon

WINTER RULES IN PLAY: As and from Saturday, November 9, the fairways have been out of play. If your ball comes to rest on the fairway you must take it to the side and play from the semi rough.

You may pick either side of the fairway and you may place your ball. There will be a white line approximately 20-30 metres from the green and once you are on the green-side of that line you may play your ball from there with any club you wish. Holes 2, 16 and 18 will not have a line but once you are green-side of the water you may play your ball from the fairway.

Timesheet Abuse: Council has been monitoring timesheet abuse and members who repeatedly fail to turn up for their allocated time will be contacted by the Honorary Secretary.Where appropriate, action will be taken, up to and including suspension from competition, for repeated abuse.

Members are reminded that names should only be entered on the timesheet with the consent of all players concerned.With limited space on timesheets, particularly in the shorter days, it is important that everyone respects these timesheet guidelines.

results: Gents Open Wednesday, November 13, Winner: Cian Page (16) – 38 pts BOT; Runner-up: Chuck McTaggart (9) – 38 pts; Gross: Pauric Dunleavy (5) – 32 gross pts.

Portsalon Winter Series – sponsored by Auto Fast Fit & Michelin Tyres – Event 3, Winner: Noel McCormick (12) – 42 pts, Runner-up: Sean Forbes (7) – 41 pts, Gross: Michael McGeady (+3) – 33 gross pts BOT, Third: Tommy Greally (16) – 39 pts BOT, Visitor: Paul Given (11, Strabane) – 39 pts.

Sunday, Members, November 17, Winner: Patsy Gallagher (19) – 42 pts, Runner-up: Brendan McHugh (15) – 40 pts, Gross: Johnny Shields (4) – 35 gross pts, Third: Cian Page (16) – 39 pts.

Gaoth Dobhair

Hamper: The Joe Kelly-sponsored hamper last week was won by Seán Ó Dochartaigh (11) with a great score of 43 points.

Sean was followed home by the previous week's winner Mathew Harkin (19) with 40 points while third place went to Jason Mc Bride (6) with 39 points.

Catergory prize went to Danny Ferry (25) with 37 points, the nines went to Odhrán Mac Niallais (14) and James Tiger Sweeney (22) with 23 and 22 points respectfully. A very sincere thank you to Joe Kelly for his continued support.

SENIORS: Last week’s Seniors competition was won by that man again, James Tiger Sweeney (22) with 39 points. Second place went to Hugh Mc Bride (19) on 35 points and third went to Rory Mangan (22) 34 points. The seniors competition continues every week and is open to both members and visitors.

This week's Hamper will be sponsored by Gweedore Medical Centre.