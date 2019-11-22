Exciting Donegal prospect on the mend after being struck by serious injury

In July of this year, young Carn GAA player Conor O'Donnell was on the brink of an exciting new chapter in his playing career.

Having just finished up with the Donegal U20s for the season, the phone call that every young player dreams of came shortly after.

He told Donegal Live: "We lost to Fermanagh on the Friday night, then Declan (Bonner, seniors manager) rang me on the Sunday.

"I had a wee idea he was going to ring me, I'd heard a few things, but it was still nervewracking speaking on the phone."

At his first training session with the seniors, he says, he was never as nervous in his life. He was sharing the same pitch with boys he'd watched on TV lift the All-Ireland title in 2012.

Now, here he was amongst them.

"I was on the panel for the Meath super 8s game," he said, "and even running out to do the warm up in front of that crowd, kitted out and all, was a real buzz."

Next up was to be the Kerry match on the following Sunday, but it was during the training session in Convoy on the Wednesday before that things took the most unfortunate turn.

He said:"Five minutes before the end of training, I did a wee turn and felt a crack. The pain wasn't terrible, it was really sore for a few minutes at the start, but I was able to walk on it.

"The physio couldn't tell that night, so I had a scan on the Monday. I was walking grand on it, but I kinda knew something was wrong."

Later that week, the then 18-year-old's worst fears were confirmed. He had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and would be out for the guts of a year for surgery and rehab.

"It was kinda a blur at the start," he said. "I thought, 'right, I'll be getting the operation in August and then take it from there', but I didn't realise how big a deal it was until later.

"I remember watching Carn play Buncrana in the junior championship in September, and even though we were getting well beat, all I could think was 'I can't believe I'm not out playing, maybe I could make a difference'.

"It's hard when you're used to training every day."

For a promising young athlete, coming to terms with a serious injury like this requires exceptional fortitude. For the past number of years, GAA had been his life.

Starting out with the Donegal development squads, the imposing midfielder rose easily through the various age groups, becoming a key player for first the U17s, then the U20S.

Joining up with the seniors was the natural progression, and though there's no good time for a footballer to do their ACL, it's rotten bad luck that it happened just as he was on the verge of making an impact on the senior stage.

But though he has suffered a setback, the 19-year-old is viewing his situation with plenty of optimism.

"I've been doing some gym work this last month to build up muscle around the knee, and I'm hoping to be back playing next April or May.

"Ideally I'd have liked to play one final year for the U20s, but unfortunately that won't be happening now because their championship has been moved forward to February."

There's a deep-rooted fear in all footballers that an ACL injury could hamper their career, either because of the likelyhood of it happening again, or that it will diminsh their effectiveness when they start playing again.

But again, O'Donnell is opting to seek out the positives.

"I want to take the time and make sure I'm ready. I've seen a few boys went back too quick and they did it again.



"One of the hardest things is fear of relapse. In the gym, if I'm asked to do a one leg squat, I be thinking 'if I go too hard I'm going to do it again', but at the same time you can't let yourself think that way too much or you would never come through it.

"As a midfielder, pace would be important for me, and you see boys that have lost a wee bit of pace after ACL surgery.

"But I look at Jack McCaffrey (Dublin defender). He did his cruciate and, if anything, he's even faster. It didn't do any harm for him and I'm hoping it will be the same for me."

For now, it's a patient waiting game for the LYIT sports science student, but one of the biggest things he has in his favour is the support of his family.

His mum Anne-Marie told us: "I was really gutted for him, especially as it happened just at the time he was breaking into the seniors. That was a very proud day for myself and John (Conor's father) watching him go out with the team against Meath.

"His commitment to GAA over the past few years has been unbelievable - up and down to training four or five times a week, missing out on going out with his freinds.

"But it's because he loves it, and it's been hard watching him sidelined because I know how much he misses it and what it means to him.

"You just hope now that it all works out. The thing about Conor is that he will never let anything get to him and he will do exactly what he's told in terms of his rehab.

"That's what makes me believe he will come back better than ever."