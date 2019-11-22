St Nauls hoping to make it third time lucky as they meet Termon

St Nauls are hoping to make it third time lucky when they face Termon in the Donegal U-21B championship final on Saturday in O’Donnell Park (Throw-in 1pm).

The boys from Mountcharles have lost the last two finals. Last year, they went down to Milford after extra-time in the decider. The year before the side managed by Shaun Campbell lost out to Sean MacCumhaills.

The club won their last and one and only U- 21 championship all of 20 years ago when they defeated Aodh Ruadh.

“Yeah we are hoping to make it third time lucky but we know it will not be easy and it will take a big performance against what is a strong Termon side,” said Campbell, who is still wearing the manager’s bib.

St Nauls made it through to the final with wins over St Eunans B in the first round and Bundoran in the semi-final.

The Bundoran game was decided on penalties after the sides ended level at the end of extra-time



Poacher

Gamekeeper turned poacher Gavin Mulreany scored 3-8 for St Nauls against Bundoran with one of the goals from the penalty spot from the man who is the club’s senior goalkeeper.

“It is not the first time we have played Gavin out the field at underage,” the manager said.

“We are fortunate enough in that we have two good goalkeepers at this age group. Gavin is a very good goalkeeper as he has proven for the county and at underage he does a job for us out the field.”

Termon, who have already been crowned Minor champions this season, are going for a second crown on Saturday night. They are managed by Steven McElwaine.

Termon have played three games on their way to the final, one more than St Nauls. They began with a 2-11 to 1-8 win over Cloughaneely and they followed that up with a narrow 0-6 to 0-5 win over Gaeil Fhánada.

They defeated Naomh Muire in the semi-final. And after their Minor championship success they will be anxious to complete the double on Saturday.

Like St Nauls, they are backboned by a strong spine of players who have featured regularly for the club’s seniors in both the league and championship - Enda McCormick, Michael and Daniel Gallagher, James McSharry, Caolan Gallagher, Ryan and Stephen Black, Conor Black, Anthony and Jamie Gran,t Oisin and Conor Cassidy.

Peadar Mogan, Diarmuid and Michael Gallagher, Michael Coughlan, John Relihan, Ian Campbell and Gavin Mulreany are all members of the St Nauls senior squad which suffered defeat at the hands of Galbally last weekend in the Ulster Intermediate semi-final.

Verdict: Termon