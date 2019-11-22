Finn Harps need to boost budget, but no guarantees of staying up

The board of Finn Harps once again finds itself with some major decisions - and demands - on its hands as it looks at a budget for the 2020 season.

Last season, Harps performed a minor miracle by staying up in the hugely competitive ten team Premier Division.

Manager Ollie Horgan had a budget that was only a fraction of other teams, but once again Harps punched above their weight.

Horgan has made it quite clear that he needs a bigger budget in order to try and compete again next season.

But the club is in a very difficult position.

Despite the trojan work of a small band of individuals, the real issue is that Harps are limited in what they can raise.

They have no major cash-rich backer, and while various relatively small fundraising initiatives may materialise, the bottom line is that they are likely to have the smallest budget of any of the top flight teams in the Premier Division next season.

In the season just past, Harps’ weekly outlay was often in the region of €6,000 - €7,000.

Shelbourne, the Division One champions, who have been promoted, have already made some significant signings, not least Karl Sheppard (ex Cork-City), one of the league’s most experienced players, who has two Premier Division titles, (2011 and 2017), two FAI Cups (2016 and 2017) and two Setanta Sports Cup (2011 and 2013) to his name.



O'Reilly

They have also snapped up Daniel O’Reilly, the Harps defender. The 24-year-old was named the Harps Supporters’ Player of the Year following Harps' play-off win over Drogheda United.

Make no mistake about it Shels will be determined to stay in the top flight, and are investing heavily. According to one well positioned League of Ireland observer, the Drumcondra based club is likely to have a budget of around €20,000 a week - three times the amount Harps had last season.

As the minnows again, Harps - even at this close-season stage - will be firmly installed as favourites for the drop again.

Now, should Harps decide to push the boat out and increase the budget, this brings real dangers as well. It could leave the club in greater debt; it could even jeopardise its future.

As one club insider put it, “even if we double or treble our budget there is no guarantee that we will stay up.”

So, does the club set out a rough budget and say to Horgan - that’s what we have, and that’s it?” Or does it gamble and push expenditure up, hoping to get in greater revenues.

Celtic Tiger

It’s worth pointing out that back in the Celtic Tiger days Harps went full-time and had an annual budget of almost €1 million.

But they got relegated, and expenditure was subsequently slashed and it took many years of belt-tightening to sort out the finances and get back to a level where the club operated on a budget that it could afford.

The sooner that the managerial position is tied down, the sooner players can be signed for 2020.

As the club and Horgan try to find some common ground for next season, there is the constant danger that more of the team that did so well this year may be tempted by offers from elsewhere.

The new Premier Division season is only 85 days away.

Ethan Boyle

Elsewhere, former Finn Harps player Ethan Boyle has signed for Northern Ireland Premiership Champions Linfield FC from Shamrock Rovers.

The 22-year-old made 48 Premier Division appearances for the Hoops, having signed from Finn Harps. Prior to that he was with Waterford.

Sponsor

Elsewhere, Harps’ main sponsor from last year, KN Circet, is back on board again for the 2020 season.

Frosses man Donagh Kelly of KN said: “We are very pleased to continue our relationship with Finn Harps into 2020. We have been inspired by the club battling to Premier Division safety, the passion of Harps fans and the hard work of the club's many volunteers.”

Donagh Kelly of KN Circet, after the deal was announced to be main sponsors for Harps again in 2020

Aidan Campbell of Finn Harps welcomed the news, saying: “We are very grateful to Donagh and all the staff at KN for their continued support for senior football in Donegal.

“Since KN came on board two years ago we have enjoyed a promotion season followed by last year’s great battle to retain Premier Division status.

“Everyone at Finn Park will be working hard to vindicate their support once again in 2020,” he said.

KN Circet are leading providers to the Telecommunications, Transport Infrastructure and Power Sectors in Ireland, UK and internationally.

Operating since 1975, KN’s focus is to provide fully managed services to the markets they serve.