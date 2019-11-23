READ THE REID: The most complete Naomh Conaill performance to date

Naomh Conaill were brilliant last Saturday evening. Out of their ten championship games to date this season, this was probably their most complete performance.

Their opponents Clontibret can have no complaints and accepted this fact when their manager Tony McEntee said that the best team won.

Glenties manager Martin Regan and his backroom team have to be given huge credit for getting this team to the Ulster final.

Healy Park in Omagh was packed last Saturday evening. There was huge Donegal support for both Buncrana and Naomh Conaill. It must be said that there were many supporters not from either Buncrana or Glenties there to support their Donegal representatives.

Buncrana’s game threw in at 5pm. After 15 minutes, I thought that the trophy was theirs as they rampaged their opponents Blackhill from Monaghan going 5 points to 1 ahead.

Buncrana kept pumping long ball into their two-man full-forward line who were destroying the Blackhill defence.

To curb this onslaught, Blackhill employed a sweeper. The game certainly turned after this move.

With Blackhill now dominating in most sectors of the park, it was to their credit that Buncrana still led by three points at half time.

Whatever was said in the Blackhill dressing room at the interval most definitely changed the narrative of this game. In the second half they overwhelmed Buncrana from the throw-in. They seemed physically stronger than the Donegal men, winning most of the dirty ball in crucial areas.

I genuinely felt for Buncrana because they tried so hard to retrieve the situation. The killer blow came in injury time when Blackhill scored the only goal of the game to put them 5 points ahead and kept this margin until the final whistle.

Buncrana will be disappointed to have scored only one point in the second half. One cannot deny Blackhill this victory though. They were the better team overall and deserved their title.

When the dust has settled in Inishowen, Buncrana can be proud of their achievements in the championship. They have plenty to work on in the future. Well done to them.

Although proceedings didn’t start well for Donegal in Omagh, there was much expectation for the main act of the evening when Naomh Conaill took to the pitch for the Ulster senior semi-final against Monaghan champions Clontibret.

This was always going to be a difficult game to call because the teams were perceived as having equal abilities. From the outset though, one would have thought that Naomh Conaill were the dominant team, going 6-1 ahead in the first quarter. They were four points ahead at half time.

As we saw with Gaoth Dobhair last season at this stage, games seem to open out more with players getting a wee bit more time on the ball. We have become accustomed to the top teams in Donegal nullifying each other with tight marking and defensive tactics. We are very good at it and it’s part and parcel of Gaelic football nationwide.

Great teams are built on solid defences and Naomh Conaill have one of the best in club football.

A team needs great forwards too and again Naomh Conaill have plenty of them.



A joy to watch

The team as a whole were a joy to watch last Saturday evening. Most of these players have come through underage structures at club and inter-county levels and its great to see the efforts of all the underage managers’ hard work bearing the fruits.

Naomh Conaill’s greatness didn’t happen overnight. They sewed the seeds many years ago. One has only to look at their website and note their successes at all grades in recent history.

Although dominant in the first half, Naomh Conaill lost concentration just before the break and let Clontibret back into the game. They still held a substantial lead at the break.

As always, I’m reluctant to single out players, however, I have to mention Leo McLoone, Ciaran Thompson, Eoghan McGettigan, Eoin Waide, Brendan McDyer and Anthony Thompson as stand-out players on the evening.

Jeaic McKelvey and Ultan Doherty also impressed in the well-drilled defence. There will be other heroes on another day.

Like any outfit, Naomh Conaill is a squad with a starting team, but with every squad member having an influence on proceedings.

So, let’s never forget those players who are on the bench or absent through injury. It has been a long season for these lads and it’s in times like these that every player will have to dig deep.

Naomh Conaill’s three-point victory on Sunday doesn’t reflect their overall dominance. In truth, they should have won by much more.

They face Down club senior Champions Kilcoo in the Ulster final in just over a week’s time. I won’t tempt fate just yet. I just want to thank Naomh Conaill for a wonderful result last Saturday.

Our Intermediate champions St. Nauls suffered a heavy defeat to a very strong Gallbally team from Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final.

I’m sure that the men from the Mountcharles environs won’t dwell too much on this result. Like Buncrana, they have much to look forward to and will be well pleased with their season.

Club football in Donegal is thriving which augurs well for our inter-county prospects

Well done to Buncrana, St. Nauls and Glenties. As Donegal Gaels, we salute you!