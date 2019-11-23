New publication celebrates 50 years of Urris GAA club

Contact
John Horan, President of the GAA, pictured at the launch of the new Urris GAA 50th anniversary publication, along with club officials
This year Urris GAA club celebrates it's 50th year.
From humble beginnings and the first club meeting in Danny Friel's barn in 1969, the club has come full circle and at a Gala 50th banquet recently, the club launched a book on the history of the club from 1969-2019.
The book was launched at the banquet in the Ballyliffin Hotel by John Horan, President of the GAA.
The Urris GAA club history publication "From Humble Beginnings to Crampsey Park" covering the years from 1969-2019 is on sale now for only €10.
You can pick up a copy at Friel's Shop, Dunaff, Catriona's Newsagents, Clonmany, Centra Clonmany, Mullins Foodstore, Ballyliffin, Macs Book Store, Buncrana or contact any committee member.
Might be an idea for a family member at home or abroad that were involved in the club in any capacity down the years.
