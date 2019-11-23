Full-time: Michael Murphy Under-21B Football Championship Final

The Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Under-21B Final was played at O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny on Saturday afternoon.

If finished: St. Nauls 0-14, Termon 1-7

Peadar Mogan inspired St. Nauls to victory with a fine exhibition of football as they lifted the trophy to delight their supporters. He got eight points.

The Mountcharles side led by four points at half time and were deserved winners.

A Stephen McDaid goal gave Termon hope but they were always chasing an impressive St. Nauls side.

