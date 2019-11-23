Mogan outstanding as St Nauls claim U21B title with win over Termon

St Nauls brought the curtain down on their season with more silverware following their U-21B final win over Termon in O’Donnell Park on Saturday afternoon.



St Nauls . . . 0-14

Termon . . . 1-7



County U-20 player Peadar Mogan hit eight points and Gavin Multreany five as the men from Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park outclassed a highly fancied Termon.

Morgan was in brilliant form and was the outstanding footballer on the park. All but two of his points were from play.

It was a double score game at half-time as St Nauls led by four points, 0-8 to 0-4.

Mogan led the St Nauls charge with four points - all from play, Gavin Mulreany chipped in with three converted frees and Ian Campbell landed a massive point for the men from the south of the Gap.

Enda McCormick, Ryan McFadden, Eoin Doherty and Jack Alcorn all scored for Termon who were a little wayward in their shooting in the opening 30 minutes. They posted five wides to St Nauls’ two.

The St Nauls game-plan worked to a T in the opening period, playing with a packed defence and leaving just two players up front - one of them Peadar Mogan.

St Nauls got off to the better start and had three points on the board by the 12th minute mark.

Mogan, with two brilliant strikes on five and nine minutes - both off his left boot - and Ian Campbell from a screamer from way out on the left wing on 12 minutes, the point scorers.

After three wides, Enda McCormck finally got Termon off the mark shortly after and when Ryan McFadden kicked a monster score in the early seconds of the second quarter the margin was just a point, St Nauls 0-3 to Termon’s 0-2.

But thanks to three converted Gavin Mulrreany points and two more Mogan specials to a converted Eoin Doherty free and a well taken Jack Alcorn strike from play, St Nauls went in four up at the break.

The margin was back to three within 30 seconds of the restart when Oisin Cassidy got forward to stoke over from 40 meters.

Mogan again struck before Termon were thrown a lifeline when Steve McDaid struck for the Termon goal. The wing forward first-timed to the net from five meters

That was on 32 minutes and the margin was back to one, St Nauls in front 0-9 to 1-5.

But that was as good as it got for the boys from the Burn Road as Mogan and company drove on.

The goal, scored more out of hope than good play, was only a minor setback for the new champions.

Mogan added three more points - two from placed balls- and Mulreany two - both converted frees - as Shaun Campebell’s side outscored a disappointing Termon by to two in the remainder of the half.

This was a big win for St Nauls and only a second ever U-21 championship title. They won their one and only other at A level back in 1999.

They also won the Intermediate championship this season defeating Cloughaneely in the final.



TERMON: Frank Maguire; Caolan Gallagher, Barry Gallagher, Conor Cassidy; Ciaran Black, Oisin Cassidy (0-1), Jamie Grant; Jack Alcorn (0-1), Ryan McFadden (0-1); Steve McDaid (1-0), Enda McCormick (0-1), Anthony Grant; Adam McElwaine, Eoin Doherty (0-2, 2f), Shane Doherty.

SUBS: James McSharry for C Grant 28; Brian Alcorn for S McDaid 42 inj; Robbie McGettigan for A McElwaine 49.

ST NAULS: Enda O’Hagan; James McBrearty, Shane Meehan, Jamie Burke; John Relihan, Conor Gavigan, Diarmaid Gallagher; Ian Campbell (0-1), Freddie Cullen; Daniel Gallagher, Peadar Mogan(0-8, 2f), Michael Coughlan; Thomas White, Gavin Mulreaney (0-5, 4f), Kyle Campbell.

SUBS: Conor Griffin for J Relihan 22 black card; Ryan Coughlan for J Burke 43; Sean Griffin for T White 49; Ryan McBrearty for F Cullen 55; Sean Meehan for K Campbell 59.

REFEREE: James Connors (St Eunans).