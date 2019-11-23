Full-Time: Nine goals in Donegal Under-21A Championship semi-final, Killybegs v. Naomh Conaill

There was no shortage of goals in the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Under-21A Championship semi-final in Fintra where it finished Killybegs 4-14, Naomh Conaill 5-16.

The home side led by 2-7 to 2-1 at the break with Shaun Gorrell and Ryan Cunningham to the fore for Killybegs, but Naomh Conaill pressed hard in the closing stages as they scored a goal and five unanswered points to level the scores at 4-11 to 4-11 to force the game into extra-time. At the end of the first period of extra-time, they were level still with the scoreboard reading Killybegs 4-14, Naomh Conaill 5-11. But the Glenties side then took control and went on to record a memorable win after an enthralling contest.

Full report to follow.