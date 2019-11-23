Cross-channel watch: Ronan Curtis double helps Pompey to victory

Contact
On the double - Ronan Curtis
Donegal's Ronan Curtis scored twice to help Portsmouth to victory at Rochdale in League One on Saturday.
The St Johnston man opened the scoring at Spotland early in the first half and added a second shortly after the break as Pompey made it three wins in three games with a 3-0 victory.
Letterkenny's Dale Gorman was back in midfield for Leyton Orient but it was a disappointing day for the Londoners who lost 4-2 at home to Forest Green in League Two.
Conrad Logan was in goal for Mansfield, but they also lost, 1-0 at Swindon Town.
And there was no joy either for Stephen McLaughlin's Southend United who went down 4-0 at home to Oxford United in League One.
In the Premiership, Seamus Coleman was on the bench for Everton who lost 2-0 at home to Norwich City.
